Dispatches

Survey finds 94 per cent of construction workers ineligible for funds transfer

Divya Trivedi
Published : April 08, 2020 12:41 IST

Migrant construction workers housed at a shelter near Chennai following the lockdown, on March 31. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj Photo: THE HINDU

    1. Comments will be moderated
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.