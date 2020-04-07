Dispatches

Two Mumbai hospitals sealed after health care workers test positive for COVID

LYLA BAVADAM
Published : April 07, 2020 21:20 IST

The facade of Jaslok Hospital on Peddar Road in Mumbai. Photo: THE HINDU

    1. Comments will be moderated
    2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
    3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
    4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
    5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.