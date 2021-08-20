Apni Party leader shot dead in Kashmir

In what appears to be targeted attacks on mainstream political workers in Kashmir, an Apni Party functionary was shot dead by suspected militants in Kulgam in South Kashmir on August 19. Police identified the slain political worker as Ghulam Hassan Lone belonging to the Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party. He was shot at outside his residence In Devsar village in Kulgam.

The police, briefing mediapersons, said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that terrorists had fired upon one person identified as Ghulam Hassan Lone… near his house, in which he received critical gunshot injuries.” The police added: “He was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead.”

Only two days ago, on August 19, Javed Ahmad Dar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Kulgam district in South Kashmir. Dar was the constituency president of Homeshalibugh in Kulgam. Earlier, on August 9, Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar, the BJP’s Kulgam Kisan Morcha president, and Jawhara Banoo, his wife, were killed when militants barged into their house and fired indiscriminately.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have condemned the spate of targeted attacks. Apni Party said in a statement: “#ApniParty strongly condemns the cowardly act on Apni Party's prominent political worker Ghulam Hassan Lone. Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari termed the incident barbaric and conveyed deep anguish over the innocent killings of political activists."

Omar Abdullah also raised his concern against concerted attacks on political workers. “Very sorry to hear about the assassination of Ghulam Hassan Lone in Devsar area of South Kashmir. This renewed trend of targeting mainstream politicians by militant outfits is very worrying & I condemn the same in the strongest possible terms. May Allah grant the departed Jannat."

Mehbooba Mufti said, “Unfortunately there seems to be no end to the spree of political killings in Kashmir. Unreservedly condemn the killing of Apni party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family."