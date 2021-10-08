Another civilian killed in Kashmir in ‘self-defence’ by CRPF personnel

In what is being seen by a section of people in Kashmir as a “reprisal”, security forces shot down a civilian in Anantnag, Kashmir, on October 7. The gunning down of the man came hours after militants killed a Principal and a teacher, both from the minority community in Kashmir, at a school in the Eidgah locality of Srinagar. The police said the man, from the majority community, was killed in “self-defence” by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The police said he was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire in “self-defence” at a vehicle that did not stop despite being signalled to at a checkpost.

Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, however, said it was the “start of a knee jerk reaction” and that the civilian’s death was the result of the use of “disproportionate force” by the CRPF.

She tweeted: “This appears to be the start of a knee jerk reaction to what has transpired during last two days. Disproportionate force has been used by CRPF which has resulted in this innocent civilian’s death. Will there be any action against the trigger happy personnel?”

The security situation has deteriorated over the past six days in Kashmir Valley, with seven people gunned down by militants. While Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that the perpetrators who carried out dastardly attacks on civilians will get a “befitting reply”, Rahul Gandhi has blamed the Centre for being ineffective on the security front.

Commenting on the killing by the forces, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, later clarified: “The vehicle rushed towards the naka party. It was then challenged by the troops on duty. Troops fired in self-defence and one person died.” He said that while the driver of the vehicle managed to escape, the identity of the man killed in the firing was being verified.