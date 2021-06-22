Amarnath yatra cancelled for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 situation

For the second year in a row, the Amarnath yatra has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed the cancellation on June 21, saying that it was not possible to hold the yatra this year as public health could not be compromised.

However, all the rituals will be held as is done every year, Sinha said. The Lt Governor’s office took the decision after consultation with the Amarnathji Shrine Board.

Sinha tweeted: “Shri Amarnathji Yatra cancelled in wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Decision after threadbare discussion with Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board members. Yatra to be symbolic only. However, all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice.”

“It’s important to save people’s lives. So, it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s pilgrimage in the larger public interest,” he added in the tweet.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the upper reaches of the South Kashmir Himalayas was scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

In 2020, too, the yatra could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2019 it was cut short days ahead of the abrogation of Article 370.