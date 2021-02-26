AIADMK concedes PMK demand for 10.5 per cent reservation, gets Bill passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) blinked on the vexed question of reservation in education and jobs that the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an alliance partner, had demanded; the PMK had even threatened to walk away from the alliance on the issue. On February 26, a Bill granting 10.5 per cent reservation to Vanniyars within the existing reservation for Most Backward Classes was tabled and passed in the Legislative Assembly.

The Bill was passed less than an hour before the Election Commission announced the dates for elections to five State Assemblies including Tamil Nadu. Effectively, the next government will have to grapple with this contentious issue.

Giving the reasons for the move, the statement of objects and reasons part of the Bill stated: “There had been consistent representations from the Most Backward Class of Vanniakula Kashatriya for providing separate reservation for them in admission to such education institutions and in appointments for posts in the services under the State as they could not compete with the other castes and communities included in the list of Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities (MBC and DNCs) so as to get their due and legitimate share of such reservation benefits. The Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission examined the demand made by various communities to provide for internal reservation within MBC and DNCs for various categories and recommended to the Government that internal reservation may be given for three categories, namely, Most backward Classes (V [vanniyars]) – 10.5 per cent, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities – 7 per cent and Most Backward Classes – 2.5 per cent, within the MBC and DNCs for providing better access to various benefits and to promote equitable development of the MBC and DCs in the State of Tamil Nadu. The government have decided to accept the said recommendation of the said Commission and implement the reservation policy accordingly.”