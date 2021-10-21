Humanity and Ray

Ray’s creativity was a combination of nature and nurture. His inspirations ranged from Rabindranath Tagore to his teachers Nandalal Bose and Benode Behari Mukherjee. Ray remained loyal to his roots, and from his study in his south Calcutta residence, his creative headquarters, he explored and depicted universal human values through his stories and films.

I always feel that not to have seen the cinema of Ray means existing in the world without seeing the sky and the earth. The characters of Ray’s films and the philosophy of life that underlies them have always inspired me through the journey of my life. More than the dignity of characters, the bonding of lives remains etched in my thoughts about life and living.

Ray’s works will remain an inspiration for generations to come.

Satyam Roychowdhury

Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University

Founder & Managing Director,

Techno India Group