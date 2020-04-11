Dispatches

States' response

Caught in a lockdown

Print edition : April 24, 2020

Health department personnel at an apartment where a person was found infected, in Thane on April 2. Photo: Vibhav Birwatkar

People waiting to receive free grain from a ration shop in Ahmedabad on April 1. Photo: AMIT DAVE/REUTERS

Lockdown violators forced to clean a street in Kalaburagi on March 26. Photo: ARUN KULKARNI

Shangshak village in Manipur wears a deserted look on March 22. Photo: Yirmiyan Arthur/AP

The road outside the generally busy CST terminus in Mumbai on March 22. Photo: Prashant Nakwe

The farmers’ market functioning from the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi on March 28. Photo: M. Moorthy

Reports from some States show how governments responded to the health crisis and people’s livelihoods and how businesses coped during the three-week nationwide shutdown.
