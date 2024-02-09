Frontline On Air | India braces for a potent brew of majoritarianism and authoritarianism in 2024

Published : Feb 09, 2024 17:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

The cultural and political power of the Hindu Right is visible in the constant video and audio amplification of the Ram mandir at Ayodhya, which is frequently merged with the ubiquitous projection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Television channels and the BJP have left no stone unturned to project the Ram temple as the ultimate symbol of the nation and Modi as an avatar of an undefeatable leader.

We could therefore say that 2024 is set to be a year that combines majoritarianism with authoritarianism as never before.

Read the full story here.