Books on the shelves

Dravidian identity, Article 370, Hyderabadi women writers, and quirky characters.

Sojourn

Amit Chaudhuri

Hamish Hamilton

₹499

An unnamed man arrives in Berlin as a visiting professor. Sealed off in his solitude, he awaits transformation and meaning.

The Dance of Faith

R. Seshasayee

HarperCollins India

Rs.499

A young Bharatanatyam dancer, Zaheer, who wants to carve out a space for himself beyond stereotypes of gender, class and religion. Brings together art, dance, cinema and religion of the Tamil country.

The Exhibitionist

Charlotte Mendelson

Mantle

Rs.699

Longlisted for the Women’s Prize For Fiction 2022, this is about the “famous artist and notorious egoist” Ray Hanrahan and his family, especially his wife, who is an artist too and has foregrounded her role as mother.

Death on Diagonal Lane

Pashupati Chatterjee

Hachette India

Rs.450

A book combining mystery and fun from a self-confessed Wodehouse addict. Set in the eponymous Bengaluru neighbourhood, the novel is full of quirky characters.

Rule of the Commoner: DMK and the Formations of the Political in Tamil Nadu, 1949–1967

Rajan Kurai Krishnan, Ravindran Sriramachandran & V.M.S. Subagunarajan

Cambridge University Press

Rs.950

This book traces how the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s strategy of combining Dravidian identity and allegiance to Tamil appealed to a federalist imagination, and “led to a counter hegemonic formation of the plebes and Left populism”.

Hamiñ Ast: A biography of Article 370

Edited by Arghya Sengupta, Jinaly Dani, Kevin James, Pranay Modi

Navi Books

Price: NA

Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy’s first digital-only book published by NAVI Books will appeal to anyone interested in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian federalism, the Indian Constitution, or the Supreme Court, where the fate of Article 370 currently hangs in balance.

Bibi’s Room: Hyderabadi Women and Twentieth-Century Urdu Prose

Nazia Akhtar

Orient Blackswan

Rs. 995

A study of the lives and work of Zeenath Sajida, Najma Nikhat, and Jeelani Bano, three women writers from Hyderabad who wrote in Urdu.

Medical Maladies: Stories of Disease and Cure from Indian Languages

Edited and Introduced by Haris Qadeer

Niyogi Books

Rs.495

This anthology brings together 19 short stories in translation that offer a new understanding of the interrelationship of literature and medicine.