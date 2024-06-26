Saikat Majumdar: ‘The scariest thing is the chance to live by your own convictions’

Saikat Majumdar is one of the most talked about writers in India today. The author of critically acclaimed novels such as Silver Fish, The Firebird, The Scent of God, and The Middle Finger as well as important non-fiction works like College: Pathways of Possibility and Prose of the World, Majumdar has emerged as one of the most fearless and original voices in Indian literature in recent years. In this episode of Frontline Conversations, Saikat Majumdar speaks to Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay about his new novel The Remains of the Body, reflects on his entire body of work down the years, and more.