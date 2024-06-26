Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

Saikat Majumdar: ‘The scariest thing is the chance to live by your own convictions’

Acclaimed author Saikat Majumdar speaks to Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay about his new novel ‘The Remains of the Body’, reflects on his entire body of work down the years, and more.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 12:16 IST

Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay
Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay

Saikat Majumdar is one of the most talked about writers in India today. The author of critically acclaimed novels such as Silver Fish, The Firebird, The Scent of God, and The Middle Finger as well as important non-fiction works like College: Pathways of Possibility and Prose of the World, Majumdar has emerged as one of the most fearless and original voices in Indian literature in recent years. In this episode of Frontline Conversations, Saikat Majumdar speaks to Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay about his new novel The Remains of the Body, reflects on his entire body of work down the years, and more.

Mandate 2024 — The Lede

Rise of the regionals

Ashish Ranjan
Mandate 2024

Editor’s Note: What the 2024 election results mean for India

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment