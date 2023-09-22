Frontline Bookshelf: Review of two biographies based on B.R. Ambedkar’s life

Published : Sep 22, 2023 13:18 IST - 0 MINS READ

B.R. Ambedkar was a man of many shades. Nearly 70 years after his death, more facts about the revolutionary leader’s childhood, the experiences that shaped his life, his vision, etc., are coming to light. Two new biographies titledThe Evolution of Pragmatism in Indiaand Becoming Babasaheb showcase that and much more--detailing Ambedkar’s early experiences as an untouchable, the ideologies that defined him, the role pragmatism played in his life, and his devout sense of justice.