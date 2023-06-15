New books on the shelves

Published : Jun 15, 2023 11:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Siddhartha: The Boy who Became the Buddha

Advait Kottary

Hachette India

Rs.499

As the young prince Siddhartha navigates politics and relationships, he starts questioning his perfect life. Meanwhile, his family struggles to hold him back in this retelling of the Buddha’s story.

The First Flood: Ponniyin Selvan Book 1

Kalki; translated by Nandini Krishnan

Eka

Rs.399

Vallavarayan Vandiyadevan, a scion of the Vaanar clan, sets out across the Chozha land to deliver a secret message from crown prince Aditya Karikalan. Does he manage to deliver the message or does he get trapped in the royal conspiracy? Book I in the series of translation of Kalki’s classic.

The Daughters of Madurai

Rajasree Variyar

Orion

Rs.799

In Madurai, in 1992, a young mother from a poor family has her newborn daughters, except the first one, taken away because daughters are considered a burden. Nila, living Sydney in 2019, has a secret, which will be uncovered when she joins her parents on a trip to Madurai.

Aeroplane and the Making of Modern India

Aashique Ahmed Iqbal

Oxford University Press

Rs.1,795

Through the prism of aviation, both civil and military, and featuring a rich cast of Indian maharajas, Polish pilots, American entrepreneurs, Australian adventurers, and British Air Force officers, this book charts India’s journey from the Second World War to the nationalisation of Indian airline companies in 1953 and tells the story of how the aeroplane helped make modern India.

My Father’s Brain: Life in the Shadow of Alzheimer’s

Sandeep Jauhar

Penguin India Viking

Rs.699

A physician sets his father’s descent into Alzheimer’s alongside his own research into this disease to explore how it might best be coped with, if not cured. The result is a work of essential insight into dementia, and into how scientists, caregivers, and all of us in an aging society are reckoning with a pandemic of cognitive decline.

Yaari: An Anthology on Friendship by Women and Queer Folx

Edited by Shilpa Phadke and Nithila Kanagasabai

Yoda Press

Rs.750

As many as 95 narratives of women and queer folx from South Asia reflect on friendship in all its avatars, affirming that only that it matters but also that it is deeply political.

Wish List

Non fiction

One State: The Only Democratic Future for Palestine-Israel

Ghada Karmi

Pluto Books

Pleasure and Efficacy: Of Pen Names, Cover Versions, and Other Trans Techniques

Grace Elisabeth Lavery

Princeton University Press

After Black Lives Matter: Policing and Anti-Capitalist Struggle

Cedric G. Johnson

Verso Books

Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle

Jody Rosen

Penguin Random House

Fiction

Whale

Cheon Myeong-kwan, translated by Chi-Young Kim

Archipelago

Filmi Stories

Kunal Basu

Vintage Books

Enter Ghost

Isabella Hammad

Grove Press

Terminal 3: A Graphic Novel Set in Kashmir

Debasmita Dasgupta

Penguin