New books on the shelves

Siddhartha: The Boy who Became the Buddha
Advait Kottary
Hachette India
Rs.499
As the young prince Siddhartha navigates politics and relationships, he starts questioning his perfect life. Meanwhile, his family struggles to hold him back in this retelling of the Buddha’s story.
---
The First Flood: Ponniyin Selvan Book 1
Kalki; translated by Nandini Krishnan
Eka
Rs.399
Vallavarayan Vandiyadevan, a scion of the Vaanar clan, sets out across the Chozha land to deliver a secret message from crown prince Aditya Karikalan. Does he manage to deliver the message or does he get trapped in the royal conspiracy? Book I in the series of translation of Kalki’s classic.
---
The Daughters of Madurai
Rajasree Variyar
Orion
Rs.799
In Madurai, in 1992, a young mother from a poor family has her newborn daughters, except the first one, taken away because daughters are considered a burden. Nila, living Sydney in 2019, has a secret, which will be uncovered when she joins her parents on a trip to Madurai.
---
Aeroplane and the Making of Modern India
Aashique Ahmed Iqbal
Oxford University Press
Rs.1,795
Through the prism of aviation, both civil and military, and featuring a rich cast of Indian maharajas, Polish pilots, American entrepreneurs, Australian adventurers, and British Air Force officers, this book charts India’s journey from the Second World War to the nationalisation of Indian airline companies in 1953 and tells the story of how the aeroplane helped make modern India.
---
My Father’s Brain: Life in the Shadow of Alzheimer’s
Sandeep Jauhar
Penguin India Viking
Rs.699
A physician sets his father’s descent into Alzheimer’s alongside his own research into this disease to explore how it might best be coped with, if not cured. The result is a work of essential insight into dementia, and into how scientists, caregivers, and all of us in an aging society are reckoning with a pandemic of cognitive decline.
---
Yaari: An Anthology on Friendship by Women and Queer Folx
Edited by Shilpa Phadke and Nithila Kanagasabai
Yoda Press
Rs.750
As many as 95 narratives of women and queer folx from South Asia reflect on friendship in all its avatars, affirming that only that it matters but also that it is deeply political.
---
Wish List
Non fiction
One State: The Only Democratic Future for Palestine-Israel
Ghada Karmi
Pluto Books
---
Pleasure and Efficacy: Of Pen Names, Cover Versions, and Other Trans Techniques
Grace Elisabeth Lavery
Princeton University Press
---
After Black Lives Matter: Policing and Anti-Capitalist Struggle
Cedric G. Johnson
Verso Books
---
Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle
Jody Rosen
Penguin Random House
---
Fiction
Whale
Cheon Myeong-kwan, translated by Chi-Young Kim
Archipelago
---
Filmi Stories
Kunal Basu
Vintage Books
---
Enter Ghost
Isabella Hammad
Grove Press
---
Terminal 3: A Graphic Novel Set in Kashmir
Debasmita Dasgupta
Penguin
