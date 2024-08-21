The Fertile Earth
Ruthvika Rao
Hamish Hamilton
Rs.699
Ruthvika Rao’s haunting debut novel is about love across class barriers, violent uprisings, and the lure of the deep forests surrounding Irumi, a village in south India. Navigating the years between 1955 and 1990, it is as much a historical and political novel as it is a romance.
___
The Day the Earth Bloomed
Manoj Kuroor, translated by J. Devika
Bloomsbury India
Rs.599
Set in the Tamil Sangam age, this novel tells the story of the itinerant lute player Kolumban. Through the search for Kolumban’s eldest son who has run away, the reader is transported in time to a landscape peopled with kings, warriors, bards, and the hard-working masses.
___
The Cautious Traveller’s Guide to The Wastelands
Sarah Brooks
Weidenfeld & Nicolson
Rs.799
The Great Trans-Siberian Express is on its way to the Wastelands, a land of “terrible miracles” between Beijing and Moscow. The air of mystery deepens around the passengers as an uncontrollable force tries to break in.
___
Thoughts of Gaza Far from Gaza
Soumyabrata Choudhury
Navayana
Rs.299
As the terror in Gaza looms over us all, Soumyabrata Choudhury enquires into the fantasies of nationhood that plague both Israel and Palestine and explores how the media forces us to consume this ongoing catastrophe.
___
But I Am One of You: Northeast India and the Struggle to Belong
Samrat Choudhury and Preeti Gill
HarperCollins
Rs. 599
How have things changed for the people of the north-eastern region in recent years, complicated as they have been by the NRC and the CAA? This anthology presents stories that reflect the unique micro-history of diverse communities from each one of the seven States.
___
Iru: The Remarkable Life of Irawati Karve
Thiago Pinto Barbosa & Urmilla Deshpande
Speaking Tiger
Rs.699
An intimate, captivating portrait of Irawati Karve, India’s pioneering anthropologist and philosopher who also won the 1968 Sahitya Akademi Award for Yuganta, her book of essays on the Mahabharata.
___
Fiction
Moderate to Poor, Occasionally Good
Eley Williams
Fourth Estate
___
Monsoon
Vimala Devi, translated by Paul Melo e Castro
Seagull Books
___
Toward Eternity
Anton Hur
HarperVia
___
Refugee Number 33,333
Farhad Pirbal, translated by Pshtiwan Babakr & Shook
Deep Vellum
___
Non-fiction
I am on the Hit List: A Journalist’s Murder and the Rise of Autocracy in India
Rollo Romig
Penguin Books
___
Sick of It: The Global Fight for Women’s Health
Sophie Harman
Virago
___
Empire of Influence: The East India Company and the Making of Indirect Rule
Callie Wilkinson
Cambridge University Press
___
The Last Human Job: The Work of Connecting in a Disconnected World
Allison J. Pugh
Princeton University Press
