Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
ladakh cover.jpg
Current IssuePast Issues

New books on the shelves

Four generations of Punjabi writers in translation, a unique book on India’s political prisoners, and much more.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

The Greatest Punjabi Stories Ever Told

Selected and edited by Renuka Singh and Balbir Madhopuri

Aleph Book Company 

Rs.799 

The latest in the series of Aleph’s short story collections from different States of India, this one covers four generations of Punjabi writers, from celebrated storytellers such as Gurbaksh Singh, Balwant Gargi, Sant Singh Sekhon, and Amrita Pritam to contemporary writers like Ajmer Sidhu, Sarghi, and Jatinder Singh Hans. 

___

Minor Disturbances at Grand Life Apartments 

Hema Sukumar 

Coronet 

Rs.699 

Grand Life Apartments in Chennai is a microcosm, with its all residents navigating life’s complexities. What they have in common is their love for the building, which they want to save from the developer when he tries to demolish the apartment and build over the gardens. 

___

Déjà Karma 

Vish Dhamija 

Pan 

Rs.399 

Jay Singh, the undefeated lawyer, has a dark past, which threatens to catch up with him when a high-profile murder-accused comes knocking on his door. What will he defend now—his sterling reputation or the vicious truth?

___

Bantering with Bandits and Other True Tales of India

Annie Zaidi

Aleph Book Company

Rs.499

Drawing upon a decade of reporting across the country, here are essays that bring together the personal and political and offer a clear-eyed view of lesser-known aspects of India and its people.

___

The Millennial Woman in Bollywood: A New ‘Brand’?

Maithili Rao

Oxford University Press

Rs.1,595

This book traces the emergence of a new Bollywood brand that took its cue from a globalised India, and tells you how and why the film and advertising industry found it worthwhile to explore the reality of the confident influential millennial woman who is unapologetic about her life choices.

___

How Long Can the Moon Be Caged? Voices of Indian Political Prisoners

Suchitra Vijayan and Francesca Recchia

Pluto Press

£16.99

Combining political and legal analysis with the lived experiences of political prisoners in India (especially those falsely accused of inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence, student leaders opposing the CAA, and activists of the Pinjra Tod movement), this unique book explores the small gestures that constitute resistance inside and outside jail for the prisoners and their families, telling a story of destruction of institutions and erosion of rights.

___

Wish List

The Fraud

Zadie Smith

Penguin Press

___

Cleopatra and Frankenstein 

Coco Mellors 

Fourth Estate 

___

Weasels in the Attic 

Hiroko Oyamada, translated by David Boyd 

Granta Books 

___

Molly & the Captain 

Anthony Quinn 

Abacus 

___

Ambedkar in London

Edited by William Gould, Santosh Dass & Christophe Jaffrelot

C Hurst & Co

___

Who Will Build the Ark?: Debates on Climate Strategy from ‘New Left Review’

Edited by Benjamin Kunkel and Lola Seaton

Verso Books

___

City of Men: Masculinities and Everyday Morality on Public Transport

Romit Chowdhury

Rutgers University Press

___

Way Makers: An Anthology of Women’s Writing about Walking

Edited by Kerri Andrews

The University of Chicago Press

More stories from this issue

Ladakh On Edge — The Lede

Ladakh’s struggle for identity and survival

Anando Bhakto
FL22 cover.jpg
Ladakh On Edge

Editor’s Note: New Delhi must see Ladakh beyond border security

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment