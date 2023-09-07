New books on the shelves

The Greatest Punjabi Stories Ever Told
Selected and edited by Renuka Singh and Balbir Madhopuri
Aleph Book Company
Rs.799
The latest in the series of Aleph’s short story collections from different States of India, this one covers four generations of Punjabi writers, from celebrated storytellers such as Gurbaksh Singh, Balwant Gargi, Sant Singh Sekhon, and Amrita Pritam to contemporary writers like Ajmer Sidhu, Sarghi, and Jatinder Singh Hans.
___
Minor Disturbances at Grand Life Apartments
Hema Sukumar
Coronet
Rs.699
Grand Life Apartments in Chennai is a microcosm, with its all residents navigating life’s complexities. What they have in common is their love for the building, which they want to save from the developer when he tries to demolish the apartment and build over the gardens.
___
Déjà Karma
Vish Dhamija
Pan
Rs.399
Jay Singh, the undefeated lawyer, has a dark past, which threatens to catch up with him when a high-profile murder-accused comes knocking on his door. What will he defend now—his sterling reputation or the vicious truth?
___
Bantering with Bandits and Other True Tales of India
Annie Zaidi
Aleph Book Company
Rs.499
Drawing upon a decade of reporting across the country, here are essays that bring together the personal and political and offer a clear-eyed view of lesser-known aspects of India and its people.
___
The Millennial Woman in Bollywood: A New ‘Brand’?
Maithili Rao
Oxford University Press
Rs.1,595
This book traces the emergence of a new Bollywood brand that took its cue from a globalised India, and tells you how and why the film and advertising industry found it worthwhile to explore the reality of the confident influential millennial woman who is unapologetic about her life choices.
___
How Long Can the Moon Be Caged? Voices of Indian Political Prisoners
Suchitra Vijayan and Francesca Recchia
Pluto Press
£16.99
Combining political and legal analysis with the lived experiences of political prisoners in India (especially those falsely accused of inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence, student leaders opposing the CAA, and activists of the Pinjra Tod movement), this unique book explores the small gestures that constitute resistance inside and outside jail for the prisoners and their families, telling a story of destruction of institutions and erosion of rights.
___
Wish List
The Fraud
Zadie Smith
Penguin Press
___
Cleopatra and Frankenstein
Coco Mellors
Fourth Estate
___
Weasels in the Attic
Hiroko Oyamada, translated by David Boyd
Granta Books
___
Molly & the Captain
Anthony Quinn
Abacus
___
Ambedkar in London
Edited by William Gould, Santosh Dass & Christophe Jaffrelot
C Hurst & Co
___
Who Will Build the Ark?: Debates on Climate Strategy from ‘New Left Review’
Edited by Benjamin Kunkel and Lola Seaton
Verso Books
___
City of Men: Masculinities and Everyday Morality on Public Transport
Romit Chowdhury
Rutgers University Press
___
Way Makers: An Anthology of Women’s Writing about Walking
Edited by Kerri Andrews
The University of Chicago Press
COMMents
Follow Us
SHARE