New books on the shelves

Published : Sep 07, 2023 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

The Greatest Punjabi Stories Ever Told

Selected and edited by Renuka Singh and Balbir Madhopuri

Aleph Book Company

Rs.799

The latest in the series of Aleph’s short story collections from different States of India, this one covers four generations of Punjabi writers, from celebrated storytellers such as Gurbaksh Singh, Balwant Gargi, Sant Singh Sekhon, and Amrita Pritam to contemporary writers like Ajmer Sidhu, Sarghi, and Jatinder Singh Hans.

Minor Disturbances at Grand Life Apartments

Hema Sukumar

Coronet

Rs.699

Grand Life Apartments in Chennai is a microcosm, with its all residents navigating life’s complexities. What they have in common is their love for the building, which they want to save from the developer when he tries to demolish the apartment and build over the gardens.

Déjà Karma

Vish Dhamija

Pan

Rs.399

Jay Singh, the undefeated lawyer, has a dark past, which threatens to catch up with him when a high-profile murder-accused comes knocking on his door. What will he defend now—his sterling reputation or the vicious truth?

Bantering with Bandits and Other True Tales of India

Annie Zaidi

Aleph Book Company

Rs.499

Drawing upon a decade of reporting across the country, here are essays that bring together the personal and political and offer a clear-eyed view of lesser-known aspects of India and its people.

The Millennial Woman in Bollywood: A New ‘Brand’?

Maithili Rao

Oxford University Press

Rs.1,595

This book traces the emergence of a new Bollywood brand that took its cue from a globalised India, and tells you how and why the film and advertising industry found it worthwhile to explore the reality of the confident influential millennial woman who is unapologetic about her life choices.

How Long Can the Moon Be Caged? Voices of Indian Political Prisoners

Suchitra Vijayan and Francesca Recchia

Pluto Press

£16.99

Combining political and legal analysis with the lived experiences of political prisoners in India (especially those falsely accused of inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence, student leaders opposing the CAA, and activists of the Pinjra Tod movement), this unique book explores the small gestures that constitute resistance inside and outside jail for the prisoners and their families, telling a story of destruction of institutions and erosion of rights.

