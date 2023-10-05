New books on the shelves

Published : Oct 05, 2023 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

Thorns in the Crown

Tanushree Podder

Bloomsbury India

Rs.599

Against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence, three characters— an Indian, a British in India, and an Anglo-Indian orphan—travel the length and breadth of the country, from Amritsar to Calcutta and onwards to Ross Island in the Andamans. A story about belonging and bravery and the meaning of freedom.

___

Tiger Season

Gargi Rawat

Penguin

Rs.299

This novel combines environmentalism, journalism and Bollywood glamour to raise questions about tiger conservation and its on-ground challenges. Sunaina Joshi, a top reporter in a news channel, has to revise her life’s priorities while handling an assignment on tiger protection in the forests.

___

The Last Devil To Die

Richard Osman

Viking

Rs.799

In this fourth book of the superhit Thursday Murder Club series, about four elderly friends in a retirement home with a knack for solving mysteries, the detective gang encounters drug dealers, art forgers, and online fraudsters as well as personal troubles. As the body count rises, will they succeed once again in stopping the killer?

___

One Among You: The Autobiography of M.K. Stalin(Volume 1)

M.K. Stalin; translated by A.S. Panneerselvan

Penguin Viking

Rs.599

The first volume of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s memoirs offers an intimate glimpse into his formative years (from 1953 to 1976), his early involvement with the DMK, his integral role in the party publication, Murasoli and his deep connections with theatre and cinema, where his passion for art intersected with his pursuit of social change.

___

Knowledge as Commons: Towards Inclusive Science and Technology

Prabir Purkayastha

Leftword

Rs.395

Situating science, technology and the emergence of modern nations in a larger historical framework, Prabir Purkayastha takes a hard look at the privatisation of knowledge and its consequences for universities, healthcare, distributive justice, and the domestic politics of developing countries to argue for the importance of installing knowledge as the new commons of our global village.

___

Jali: Lattice of Divine Light in Mughal Architecture

Navina Najat Haidar

Mapin

Rs.2,950

This expansive volume features photographs of hundreds of jalis (perforated stone or latticed screens with ornamental patterns) found across India, from 17th-century Mughal jalis in Agra, temple-inspired designs of the Gujarat Sultanate, Rajasthan and central India, to those designed by global contemporary artists, all of which serve to showcase an evolving aesthetic language of light.

___

Fire Bird

Perumal Murugan, translated by Janani Kannan

Hamish Hamilton

___

The Singularity

Balsam Karam, translated by Saskia Vogel

Fitzcarraldo Editions

___

Once Upon a Tome: The Misadventures of a Rare Bookseller

Oliver Darkshire

Bantam Press

___

The Second Person from Porlock

Dennis Hamley

Fairlight Books

___

The Gutenberg Parenthesis: The Age of Print and Its Lessons for the Age of the Internet

Jeff Jarvis

Bloomsbury Academic

___

Beyond the Wall: A History of East Germany

Katja Hoyer

Basic Books

___

Company: The Radically Casual Art of Cooking for Others

Amy Thielen

W.W. Norton

___

Aromas of Asia: Exchanges, Histories, Threats

Edited by Hannah Gould and Gwyn McClelland

Penn State University Press