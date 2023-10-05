New books on the shelves

Thorns in the Crown
Tanushree Podder
Bloomsbury India
Rs.599
Against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence, three characters— an Indian, a British in India, and an Anglo-Indian orphan—travel the length and breadth of the country, from Amritsar to Calcutta and onwards to Ross Island in the Andamans. A story about belonging and bravery and the meaning of freedom.
___
Tiger Season
Gargi Rawat
Penguin
Rs.299
This novel combines environmentalism, journalism and Bollywood glamour to raise questions about tiger conservation and its on-ground challenges. Sunaina Joshi, a top reporter in a news channel, has to revise her life’s priorities while handling an assignment on tiger protection in the forests.
___
The Last Devil To Die
Richard Osman
Viking
Rs.799
In this fourth book of the superhit Thursday Murder Club series, about four elderly friends in a retirement home with a knack for solving mysteries, the detective gang encounters drug dealers, art forgers, and online fraudsters as well as personal troubles. As the body count rises, will they succeed once again in stopping the killer?
___
One Among You: The Autobiography of M.K. Stalin(Volume 1)
M.K. Stalin; translated by A.S. Panneerselvan
Penguin Viking
Rs.599
The first volume of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s memoirs offers an intimate glimpse into his formative years (from 1953 to 1976), his early involvement with the DMK, his integral role in the party publication, Murasoli and his deep connections with theatre and cinema, where his passion for art intersected with his pursuit of social change.
___
Knowledge as Commons: Towards Inclusive Science and Technology
Prabir Purkayastha
Leftword
Rs.395
Situating science, technology and the emergence of modern nations in a larger historical framework, Prabir Purkayastha takes a hard look at the privatisation of knowledge and its consequences for universities, healthcare, distributive justice, and the domestic politics of developing countries to argue for the importance of installing knowledge as the new commons of our global village.
___
Jali: Lattice of Divine Light in Mughal Architecture
Navina Najat Haidar
Mapin
Rs.2,950
This expansive volume features photographs of hundreds of jalis (perforated stone or latticed screens with ornamental patterns) found across India, from 17th-century Mughal jalis in Agra, temple-inspired designs of the Gujarat Sultanate, Rajasthan and central India, to those designed by global contemporary artists, all of which serve to showcase an evolving aesthetic language of light.
___
Fire Bird
Perumal Murugan, translated by Janani Kannan
Hamish Hamilton
___
The Singularity
Balsam Karam, translated by Saskia Vogel
Fitzcarraldo Editions
___
Once Upon a Tome: The Misadventures of a Rare Bookseller
Oliver Darkshire
Bantam Press
___
The Second Person from Porlock
Dennis Hamley
Fairlight Books
___
The Gutenberg Parenthesis: The Age of Print and Its Lessons for the Age of the Internet
Jeff Jarvis
Bloomsbury Academic
___
Beyond the Wall: A History of East Germany
Katja Hoyer
Basic Books
___
Company: The Radically Casual Art of Cooking for Others
Amy Thielen
W.W. Norton
___
Aromas of Asia: Exchanges, Histories, Threats
Edited by Hannah Gould and Gwyn McClelland
Penn State University Press
