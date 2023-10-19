New books on the shelves

Published : Oct 19, 2023 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

Mad Sisters of Esi

Tashan Mehta

HarperCollins India

Rs.599

Fables, dreams and myths meld in this fantasy novel full of shapeshifting islands and ancient maps. Landscapes change; memory assumes new outlines; nothing is, but what is not, as Laleh and Myung try to find the truth in a fluid world.

___

The Kala Ghoda Affair

Kalpana Swaminathan

Speaking Tiger

Rs.499

Lalli—Kalpana Swaminathan’s silver-haired, sharp-as-a-tack detective—is back in this crackling mystery dating back to the Bombay of 1896 and featuring a priceless sapphire of the deepest blue. The sapphire goes missing, and 125 years after the incident, Mumbai Police seeks Lalli’s help to retrieve it.

___

Burning Roses in My Garden

Taslima Nasrin, translated by Jesse Waters

Penguin India

Rs.399

Taslima Nasrin’s first-ever comprehensive collection of poetry translated from Bangla into English is brimful of the exile’s loneliness, grief, and rapture. “Have I not, having kept a man for years, learnt that it’s/ like raising a snake?/ So many animals on this earth, why keep a man of all things?” she asks.

___

Toward a Free Economy

Swatantra and Opposition Politics in Democratic India

Aditya Balasubramanian

Princeton University Press

Rs.799

This book, which traces the unknown history of economic conservatism in post- Independence India, takes its title from the “promise” made by the Swatantra Party, which was active in Indian politics from 1959 to 1974 and expands our ideas of neoliberalism, democracy, and the postcolonial world.

___

The Colonial Constitution: An Origin Story

Arghya Sengupta

Juggernaut

Rs.599

Neither a critique nor a celebration, this “origin story” asks difficult and radical questions about the Indian Constitution such as what Gandhi did—what kind of Constitution can bring good governance to India—in an attempt to understand what new constitutional ideas India needs.

___

India’s Communal Constitution: Law, Religion, and the Making of a People

Mathew John

Cambridge University Press

Rs.995

Addressing debates on law, constitutionalism, and political identity in modern India, this book posits that the Indian Constitution is embodied by both a formal liberalism and a practical communalism, which it examines as the tendency to cast the people of India as a collection of communities.

___

Minor Notes, Volume 1

Edited by Joshua Bennett and Jesse McCarthy, with a foreword by Tracy K. Smith

Penguin Classics

___

The Annual Banquet of The Gravediggers’ Guild

Mathias Enard, translated by Frank Wynne

Fitzcarraldo Editions

___

Lord Jim at Home

Dinah Brooke, with a foreword by Ottessa Moshfegh

McNally Editions; Reissue edition

___

Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror

Edited by Jordan Peele

‎Picador

___

A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy

Nathan Thrall

Metropolitan

___

Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet

Taylor Lorenz

Simon & Schuster

___

The Four Realms of Existence: A New Theory of Being Human

Joseph E. LeDoux

Harvard University Press

___

Crossings: How Road Ecology Is Shaping the Future of Our Planet

Ben Goldfarb

Norton