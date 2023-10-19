New books on the shelves

Mad Sisters of Esi
Tashan Mehta
HarperCollins India
Rs.599
Fables, dreams and myths meld in this fantasy novel full of shapeshifting islands and ancient maps. Landscapes change; memory assumes new outlines; nothing is, but what is not, as Laleh and Myung try to find the truth in a fluid world.
___
The Kala Ghoda Affair
Kalpana Swaminathan
Speaking Tiger
Rs.499
Lalli—Kalpana Swaminathan’s silver-haired, sharp-as-a-tack detective—is back in this crackling mystery dating back to the Bombay of 1896 and featuring a priceless sapphire of the deepest blue. The sapphire goes missing, and 125 years after the incident, Mumbai Police seeks Lalli’s help to retrieve it.
___
Burning Roses in My Garden
Taslima Nasrin, translated by Jesse Waters
Penguin India
Rs.399
Taslima Nasrin’s first-ever comprehensive collection of poetry translated from Bangla into English is brimful of the exile’s loneliness, grief, and rapture. “Have I not, having kept a man for years, learnt that it’s/ like raising a snake?/ So many animals on this earth, why keep a man of all things?” she asks.
___
Toward a Free Economy
Swatantra and Opposition Politics in Democratic India
Aditya Balasubramanian
Princeton University Press
Rs.799
This book, which traces the unknown history of economic conservatism in post- Independence India, takes its title from the “promise” made by the Swatantra Party, which was active in Indian politics from 1959 to 1974 and expands our ideas of neoliberalism, democracy, and the postcolonial world.
___
The Colonial Constitution: An Origin Story
Arghya Sengupta
Juggernaut
Rs.599
Neither a critique nor a celebration, this “origin story” asks difficult and radical questions about the Indian Constitution such as what Gandhi did—what kind of Constitution can bring good governance to India—in an attempt to understand what new constitutional ideas India needs.
___
India’s Communal Constitution: Law, Religion, and the Making of a People
Mathew John
Cambridge University Press
Rs.995
Addressing debates on law, constitutionalism, and political identity in modern India, this book posits that the Indian Constitution is embodied by both a formal liberalism and a practical communalism, which it examines as the tendency to cast the people of India as a collection of communities.
___
Minor Notes, Volume 1
Edited by Joshua Bennett and Jesse McCarthy, with a foreword by Tracy K. Smith
Penguin Classics
___
The Annual Banquet of The Gravediggers’ Guild
Mathias Enard, translated by Frank Wynne
Fitzcarraldo Editions
___
Lord Jim at Home
Dinah Brooke, with a foreword by Ottessa Moshfegh
McNally Editions; Reissue edition
___
Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror
Edited by Jordan Peele
Picador
___
A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy
Nathan Thrall
Metropolitan
___
Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet
Taylor Lorenz
Simon & Schuster
___
The Four Realms of Existence: A New Theory of Being Human
Joseph E. LeDoux
Harvard University Press
___
Crossings: How Road Ecology Is Shaping the Future of Our Planet
Ben Goldfarb
Norton
