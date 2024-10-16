Published : Oct 16, 2024 11:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Francis Itty Cora

T.D. Ramakrishnan, translated by Priya K Nair

HarperCollins India

Rs.399

This Malayalam classic is a genre-bender combining history, myth, mystery and magic. Set in present-day Kerala, war-torn Iraq, ancient Alexandria, and Renaissance Florence, the novel is a romp through history.

Jahanara

Sukumaran

Eka

Rs.399

Shah Jahan’s daughter Jahanara, the most erudite female royal, lived a life of isolation, brokering peace between her brothers and tending to her father, with a eunuch, Panipat, for company. Jahanara is Panipat’s story of the princess.

The Examiner

Janice Hallett

Viper

Rs.515

The arts course at Royal Hastings University is marked by students setting fire to one another’s work, a rumoured extra-marital affair, and a disastrous trip. When the six rival students are given a joint assignment, the only fallout can be murder.

The Urban Elite v. Union of India: The Unfulfilled Constitutional Promise of Marriage (In)Equality

Rohin Bhatt

Penguin

Rs.499

A first-of-its-kind book on the history of the fight for the decriminalisation of Section 377, it includes a first-hand account by a queer person of litigating for queer rights in India.

Follow the Science: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails

Sharyl Attkisson

HarperCollins

Rs.2,097

The investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson provides insight into the frauds perpetrated by Big Pharma and its nexus with the media and the government.

Lal Chowk: The Story of the Ongoing Conflict Between New Delhi and Kashmir

Rohin Kumar, translated by Dharmesh Chaubey

Speaking Tiger

Rs.399

The book addresses burning issues like militarisation and human rights abuses in Kashmir. The translation is a revised and updated version of the Hindi original.

Fiction

Non-Fiction

