Francis Itty Cora
T.D. Ramakrishnan, translated by Priya K Nair
HarperCollins India
Rs.399
This Malayalam classic is a genre-bender combining history, myth, mystery and magic. Set in present-day Kerala, war-torn Iraq, ancient Alexandria, and Renaissance Florence, the novel is a romp through history.
___
Jahanara
Sukumaran
Eka
Rs.399
Shah Jahan’s daughter Jahanara, the most erudite female royal, lived a life of isolation, brokering peace between her brothers and tending to her father, with a eunuch, Panipat, for company. Jahanara is Panipat’s story of the princess.
___
The Examiner
Janice Hallett
Viper
Rs.515
The arts course at Royal Hastings University is marked by students setting fire to one another’s work, a rumoured extra-marital affair, and a disastrous trip. When the six rival students are given a joint assignment, the only fallout can be murder.
___
The Urban Elite v. Union of India: The Unfulfilled Constitutional Promise of Marriage (In)Equality
Rohin Bhatt
Penguin
Rs.499
A first-of-its-kind book on the history of the fight for the decriminalisation of Section 377, it includes a first-hand account by a queer person of litigating for queer rights in India.
___
Follow the Science: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails
Sharyl Attkisson
HarperCollins
Rs.2,097
The investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson provides insight into the frauds perpetrated by Big Pharma and its nexus with the media and the government.
___
Lal Chowk: The Story of the Ongoing Conflict Between New Delhi and Kashmir
Rohin Kumar, translated by Dharmesh Chaubey
Speaking Tiger
Rs.399
The book addresses burning issues like militarisation and human rights abuses in Kashmir. The translation is a revised and updated version of the Hindi original.
___
Fiction
The Degenerates
Raeden Richardson
Text Publishing
___
Headshot
Rita Bullwinkel
Picador India
___
Our Evenings
Alan Hollinghurst
Random House
___
Gabriel’s Moon
William Boyd
Viking
Non-Fiction
Orpheus in the Underworld: Essays on Music
Theodor W. Adorno, translated by Douglas Robertson
Seagull Books
___
Mughal Glass: A History of Glassmaking in India
Tara Desjardins
Roli Books
___
My Palestine: An Impossible Exile
Mohammad Tarbush, preface by Nada Tarbush
Haus Publishing
___
Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark
Leigh Ann Henion
Algonquin Books
