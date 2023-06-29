New books on the shelves

Published : Jun 29, 2023 11:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Locust Lane

Stephen Amidon

Celadon Books

Rs.650

Emerson, Massachusetts seems like any other posh New England suburb. But when a young woman is found dead in the most respectable part of town, and investigation points at three teenagers who were partying hard that night, the powerful neighbours close ranks to protect their families.

___

The New Age of Bakasur

N. Dilip Kumar

Speaking Tiger

Rs.399

Shekhar is a respected police officer from Delhi who is known for his crusade against corruption. When his nephews come to visit him from Bhopal, Shekhar shares with them his experience of dishonest practices across the board.

___

___

Horizons

Himanshu Asnani

Hachette India

Rs.450

A railway employee prevents a young man’s suicide attempt. A doctor faces the prospect of facilitating euthanasia for a friend. In an idyllic city, Keshav is slowly dying of a terminal illness. These stories hold up a mirror to life and its questions.

___

___

From Manjunath to Manjamma: The Inspiring Life of a Transgender Folk Artist

Manjamma Jogathi with Harsha Bhat

HarperCollins

Rs.399

From being ostracised for her “difference” to becoming a proponent of the Jogathi nritya, the dance form performed by the Jogathi transgender community and being awarded the Padma Shri in 2021, Manjamma Jogathi’s is an incredible life journey, which she, along with Harsha Bhat, recalls in this book with remarkable honesty.

___

Merchants of Virtue: Hindus, Muslims, and Untouchables in Eighteenth-Century South Asia

Divya Cherian

Navayana

Rs.599

Offering a granular account of the construction and practice of untouchability in the kingdom of Marwar in 18th-century western India, this book explores the key role that merchants played in the politics of caste, and in defining who was a “Hindu”.

___

Electoral Practice and the Election Commission of India: Politics, Institutions and Democracy

Manjari Katju

Cambridge University Press

Rs.1,195

This book looks at the role of Election Commission of India in moulding India’s political culture and its contribution to the democratic process through its regulatory role in conducting elections between 1990 and 2019.

___

Wish List

Non fiction

The Brush of Insight: Artists and Agency at the Mughal Court

By Yael Rice

Washington University Press

___

Mourning in the Anthropocene: Ecological Grief and Earthly Coexistence

By Joshua Trey Barnett

Michigan State University Press

___

Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age

By Katherine May

Penguin Random House

___

Feminist Futures of Work: Reimagining Labour in the Digital Economy

Edited by Payal Arora, Usha Raman & René König

Amsterdam University Press

___

Fiction

August Blue

Deborah Levy

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

___

Mister, Mister

Guy Gunaratne

Tinder Press

___

Old God’s Time

Sebastian Barry

Faber

___

The House of Doors

Tan Twan Eng

Canongate