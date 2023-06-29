New books on the shelves

Locust Lane
Stephen Amidon
Celadon Books
Rs.650
Emerson, Massachusetts seems like any other posh New England suburb. But when a young woman is found dead in the most respectable part of town, and investigation points at three teenagers who were partying hard that night, the powerful neighbours close ranks to protect their families.
___
The New Age of Bakasur
N. Dilip Kumar
Speaking Tiger
Rs.399
Shekhar is a respected police officer from Delhi who is known for his crusade against corruption. When his nephews come to visit him from Bhopal, Shekhar shares with them his experience of dishonest practices across the board.
___
___
Horizons
Himanshu Asnani
Hachette India
Rs.450
A railway employee prevents a young man’s suicide attempt. A doctor faces the prospect of facilitating euthanasia for a friend. In an idyllic city, Keshav is slowly dying of a terminal illness. These stories hold up a mirror to life and its questions.
___
___
From Manjunath to Manjamma: The Inspiring Life of a Transgender Folk Artist
Manjamma Jogathi with Harsha Bhat
HarperCollins
Rs.399
From being ostracised for her “difference” to becoming a proponent of the Jogathi nritya, the dance form performed by the Jogathi transgender community and being awarded the Padma Shri in 2021, Manjamma Jogathi’s is an incredible life journey, which she, along with Harsha Bhat, recalls in this book with remarkable honesty.
___
Merchants of Virtue: Hindus, Muslims, and Untouchables in Eighteenth-Century South Asia
Divya Cherian
Navayana
Rs.599
Offering a granular account of the construction and practice of untouchability in the kingdom of Marwar in 18th-century western India, this book explores the key role that merchants played in the politics of caste, and in defining who was a “Hindu”.
___
Electoral Practice and the Election Commission of India: Politics, Institutions and Democracy
Manjari Katju
Cambridge University Press
Rs.1,195
This book looks at the role of Election Commission of India in moulding India’s political culture and its contribution to the democratic process through its regulatory role in conducting elections between 1990 and 2019.
___
Wish List
Non fiction
The Brush of Insight: Artists and Agency at the Mughal Court
By Yael Rice
Washington University Press
___
Mourning in the Anthropocene: Ecological Grief and Earthly Coexistence
By Joshua Trey Barnett
Michigan State University Press
___
Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age
By Katherine May
Penguin Random House
___
Feminist Futures of Work: Reimagining Labour in the Digital Economy
Edited by Payal Arora, Usha Raman & René König
Amsterdam University Press
___
Fiction
August Blue
Deborah Levy
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
___
Mister, Mister
Guy Gunaratne
Tinder Press
___
Old God’s Time
Sebastian Barry
Faber
___
The House of Doors
Tan Twan Eng
Canongate
