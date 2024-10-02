The Interloper
Manoranjan Byapari, translated by V. Ramaswamy
Eka
Rs.599
In mid-1970s’ Calcutta, as the Naxalite movement wanes, Jibon feels like stranger in a city now dominated by the nouveau riche, for whom the poor do not exist.
Border Crossers
Bhaskar Roy
Hachette India
Rs.599
Desperate for survival in the city, Rita is hired as a household help by a retired diplomat, Arijit Basu. However, Rita is an undocumented migrant and soon the past catches up with her, to turn both into a wreck.
The Grand Samara
Trisha Das
Bloomsbury India
Rs.399
The charming wedding photographer, Samara Mansingh enters the Khanna household as a guest. The eldest Khanna son, Sharav, is gruff, rugged, and handsome—and we know how this romance will end.
Speaking with Nature: The Origins of Indian Environmentalism
Ramachandra Guha
HarperCollins India
Rs.799
Ramachandra Guha profiles 10 remarkable 20th century thinkers, from Rabindranath Tagore to M. Krishnan, who anticipated the environmental challenges that plague India and the world today.
The Lucky Ones: A Memoir
Zara Chowdhary
Context
Rs. 699
This memoir recounts a survivor’s ordeal after witnessing the Gujarat pogrom of 2002 as a 16-year-old in an Ahmedabad neighbourhood that was under siege for three months.
Iconoclast: A Reflective Biography of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar
Anand Teltumbde
Viking
Rs.1,499
In stark contrast to the embellished narratives often associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy, Anand Teltumbde strips away the layers of myth and hyperbole to reveal the man behind the legend.
Fiction
The Third Realm
Karl Ove Knausgaard, translated by Martin Aitken
Penguin Press
Gliff
Ali Smith
Pantheon
Ask Me Again
Clare Sestanovich
Alfred A. Knopf
Delicates
Wendy Guerra, translated by Nancy Naomi Carlson and Esperanza Hope Snyder
Seagull Books
Non-fiction
Vertigo: The Rise and Fall of Weimar Germany
Harald Jähner
Basic Books
The Grief Cure: Looking for the End of Loss
Cody Delistraty
Harper
Comforting Myths: Concerning the Political in Art
Rabih Alameddine
University of Virginia Press
Erased: A History of International Thought Without Men
Patricia Owens
Princeton University Press
