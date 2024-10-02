Published : Oct 02, 2024 11:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

The Interloper

Manoranjan Byapari, translated by V. Ramaswamy

Eka

Rs.599

In mid-1970s’ Calcutta, as the Naxalite movement wanes, Jibon feels like stranger in a city now dominated by the nouveau riche, for whom the poor do not exist.

Border Crossers

Bhaskar Roy

Hachette India

Rs.599

Desperate for survival in the city, Rita is hired as a household help by a retired diplomat, Arijit Basu. However, Rita is an undocumented migrant and soon the past catches up with her, to turn both into a wreck.

The Grand Samara

Trisha Das

Bloomsbury India

Rs.399

The charming wedding photographer, Samara Mansingh enters the Khanna household as a guest. The eldest Khanna son, Sharav, is gruff, rugged, and handsome—and we know how this romance will end.

Speaking with Nature: The Origins of Indian Environmentalism

Ramachandra Guha

HarperCollins India

Rs.799

Ramachandra Guha profiles 10 remarkable 20th century thinkers, from Rabindranath Tagore to M. Krishnan, who anticipated the environmental challenges that plague India and the world today.

The Lucky Ones: A Memoir

Zara Chowdhary

Context

Rs. 699

This memoir recounts a survivor’s ordeal after witnessing the Gujarat pogrom of 2002 as a 16-year-old in an Ahmedabad neighbourhood that was under siege for three months.

Iconoclast: A Reflective Biography of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Anand Teltumbde

Viking

Rs.1,499

In stark contrast to the embellished narratives often associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy, Anand Teltumbde strips away the layers of myth and hyperbole to reveal the man behind the legend.

Fiction

The Third Realm

Karl Ove Knausgaard, translated by Martin Aitken

Penguin Press

Gliff

Ali Smith

Pantheon

Ask Me Again

Clare Sestanovich

Alfred A. Knopf

Delicates

Wendy Guerra, translated by Nancy Naomi Carlson and Esperanza Hope Snyder

Seagull Books

Non-fiction

Vertigo: The Rise and Fall of Weimar Germany

Harald Jähner

‎Basic Books

The Grief Cure: Looking for the End of Loss

Cody Delistraty

Harper

Comforting Myths: Concerning the Political in Art

Rabih Alameddine

University of Virginia Press

Erased: A History of International Thought Without Men

Patricia Owens

Princeton University Press