New books on the shelves

John Grisham’s latest legal suspense thriller, two memoirs, a monograph on the idea of consent, and much more.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

Sweet Shop: New and Selected Poems, 1985-2023 

Amit Chaudhuri 

New York Review for Books 

Rs. 1,320 

Amit Chaudhuri’s poems, like his fiction, explore real cities, cities of the mind, and amble down memory lanes while savouring food and celebrating the act of eating. This book collects the bulk of Chaudhuri’s poetry for the first time, along with a selection of new and uncollected poems, and translations from Bengali. 

___

The Exchange 

John Grisham 

Hachette India / Hodder & Stoughton 

Rs.499 

This legal suspense thriller, a follow-up to John Grisham’s bestseller, The Firm, sees the return of Mitch McDeere, who stole $10 million from the mob 15 years ago and disappeared. Now he is at the top of the biggest law firm in the world. But his enemies have not forgotten him, and to save himself, he has to stay one step ahead of them, with nowhere to hide. 

___

The History Teacher of Lahore 

Tahira Naqvi 

Speaking Tiger 

Rs.499 

Tahira Naqvi’s first novel is set in Lahore during Zia-ul-Haq’s regime. Arif Ali, a young history teacher, becomes an activist when he refuses to abide by the decree to teach a false history, and expresses his disappointments in poetry. The novel shows the struggle between a besieged democracy and the thriving cultural traditions of Urdu poetry. 

___

City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh

Zeyad Masroor Khan

HarperCollins India

Rs. 599

Zeyad Masroor Khan’s coming-of-age memoir is a visceral portrait of how everyday violence and hate become a part of our lives and consciousness in a society where names and clothes mark out a person as the ‘other’. It is as much an examination of imagined histories and fractured realities in today’s India as it is a paean to hope and continued unity.

___

Consent: Fearful Asymmetry

Nilofer Kaul

Zubaan

Rs.275

Especially after the #MeToo storm, “consent” has been the rallying point of our debates. Nilofer Kaul looks at the idea of consent with all its assumptions of equality, rationality and language, and asks the important question of how to think about consent in a world that is insistently and fearfully asymmetric.

___

The Yellow Sparrow: Memoir of a Transgender

Santa Khurai

Speaking Tiger

Rs. 499

Born a man, Santa Khurai was 17 when she decided to start dressing like a woman. This is the story of how Manipur’s most well-known transgender activist fought her way through life’s trials and tribulations to helm the All Manipur Nupi Maanbi Association and Solidarity and Action Against HIV Infection in India and travel the world to speak for her community.

___

Fiction

Baumgartner 

Paul Auster 

Atlantic Monthly Press 

___

The Mahābhārata of Vyāsa: Book XIII, The Anuśāsana Parva 

Translated from the Sanskrit by Pradip Bhattacharya 

Writers Workshop 

___

Here Lay Tirpitz 

Ingrid Storholmen, translated by Marietta Taralrud Maddrell, series edited by Teji Grover 

Yatra Books

___

The Wolves of Eternity 

Karl Ove Knausgaard, translated by Martin Aitken 

Penguin Press

___

Non-fiction

The Allure of the Multiverse: Extra Dimensions, Other Worlds, and Parallel Universes

Paul Halpern

Basic Books

___

The Backyard Bird Chronicles

By Amy Tan

Penguin Random House

___

The Entanglement: How Art and Philosophy Make Us What We Are

Alva Noë

Princeton University Press

___

Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education

Stephanie Land

Simon & Schuster

