New books on the shelves

Sweet Shop: New and Selected Poems, 1985-2023
Amit Chaudhuri
New York Review for Books
Rs. 1,320
Amit Chaudhuri’s poems, like his fiction, explore real cities, cities of the mind, and amble down memory lanes while savouring food and celebrating the act of eating. This book collects the bulk of Chaudhuri’s poetry for the first time, along with a selection of new and uncollected poems, and translations from Bengali.
The Exchange
John Grisham
Hachette India / Hodder & Stoughton
Rs.499
This legal suspense thriller, a follow-up to John Grisham’s bestseller, The Firm, sees the return of Mitch McDeere, who stole $10 million from the mob 15 years ago and disappeared. Now he is at the top of the biggest law firm in the world. But his enemies have not forgotten him, and to save himself, he has to stay one step ahead of them, with nowhere to hide.
The History Teacher of Lahore
Tahira Naqvi
Speaking Tiger
Rs.499
Tahira Naqvi’s first novel is set in Lahore during Zia-ul-Haq’s regime. Arif Ali, a young history teacher, becomes an activist when he refuses to abide by the decree to teach a false history, and expresses his disappointments in poetry. The novel shows the struggle between a besieged democracy and the thriving cultural traditions of Urdu poetry.
City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh
Zeyad Masroor Khan
HarperCollins India
Rs. 599
Zeyad Masroor Khan’s coming-of-age memoir is a visceral portrait of how everyday violence and hate become a part of our lives and consciousness in a society where names and clothes mark out a person as the ‘other’. It is as much an examination of imagined histories and fractured realities in today’s India as it is a paean to hope and continued unity.
Consent: Fearful Asymmetry
Nilofer Kaul
Zubaan
Rs.275
Especially after the #MeToo storm, “consent” has been the rallying point of our debates. Nilofer Kaul looks at the idea of consent with all its assumptions of equality, rationality and language, and asks the important question of how to think about consent in a world that is insistently and fearfully asymmetric.
The Yellow Sparrow: Memoir of a Transgender
Santa Khurai
Speaking Tiger
Rs. 499
Born a man, Santa Khurai was 17 when she decided to start dressing like a woman. This is the story of how Manipur’s most well-known transgender activist fought her way through life’s trials and tribulations to helm the All Manipur Nupi Maanbi Association and Solidarity and Action Against HIV Infection in India and travel the world to speak for her community.
Fiction
Baumgartner
Paul Auster
Atlantic Monthly Press
The Mahābhārata of Vyāsa: Book XIII, The Anuśāsana Parva
Translated from the Sanskrit by Pradip Bhattacharya
Writers Workshop
Here Lay Tirpitz
Ingrid Storholmen, translated by Marietta Taralrud Maddrell, series edited by Teji Grover
Yatra Books
The Wolves of Eternity
Karl Ove Knausgaard, translated by Martin Aitken
Penguin Press
Non-fiction
The Allure of the Multiverse: Extra Dimensions, Other Worlds, and Parallel Universes
Paul Halpern
Basic Books
The Backyard Bird Chronicles
By Amy Tan
Penguin Random House
The Entanglement: How Art and Philosophy Make Us What We Are
Alva Noë
Princeton University Press
Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education
Stephanie Land
Simon & Schuster
