A Person Is a Prayer
Ammar Kalia
Penguin India
Rs.399
Exploring the emotional gap between family members when communication falls apart, this novel about the generational search for happiness travels from Kenya and India to England and is narrated over three different days.
Shabnam
Syed Mujtaba Ali, translated by Nazes Afroz
Speaking Tiger
Rs.499
In this love story by the celebrated Bengali writer Syed Mujtaba Ali, a Bengali teacher and an Afghan woman fall headlong into love, transcending the barriers of language and culture in 1920s Afghanistan
Spontaneous Acts
Yoko Tawada, translated by Susan Bernofsky
Dialogue Books
Rs.499
A literary researcher in Berlin struggles to get on with life. The post-lockdown world constantly overwhelms him until he meets an enigmatic stranger.
Dalit counter-publics and the classroom
A Sharmila Rege Reader
Edited by V. Geetha & Uma Chakravarti
Routledge India
Rs.1,295
The collected essays of the feminist scholar Sharmila Rege (1964–2013) span a range of themes such as critical perspectives on women’s movements, Dalit standpoint feminism, and women’s studies vis-a-vis other disciplines.
Governing Forests
Arpitha Kodiveri
Yoda Press
Rs.599
The environmental lawyer Arpitha Kodiveri describes how India’s forest-dwelling communities, who bear the costs of both development and conservation, are now driving creative and visionary solutions in forest law.
Why Machines Learn
The Elegant Maths Behind Modern AI
Anil Ananthaswamy
EP Dutton
Rs.2,757
To make the most of artificial intelligence, Anil Ananthaswamy says we need to understand its limitations. The answer lies in simple 18th century mathematics.
Fiction
Our Long Marvelous Dying
Anna DeForest
Little, Brown and Company
Stone Yard Devotional
Charlotte Wood
Sceptre
The Memory Police
Yoko Ogawa, translated by Stephen Snyder
Pantheon
Anomaly
Andrej Nikolaidis, translated by Will Firth
Peirene Press
Non-fiction
Everyday Reading: Middlebrow Magazines and Book Publishing in Post-Independence India
Aakriti Mandhwani
University of Massachusetts Press
India’s Near East: A New History
Avinash Paliwal
Hurst Publishers
Pax Economica: Left-Wing Visions of a Free Trade World
Marc-William Palen
Princeton University Press
Ghassan Kanafani: Selected Political Writings
Edited by Louis Brehony and Tahrir Hamdi
Pluto Press
