New books on the shelves

An Unfinished Search
Rashmi Narzary
Pippa Rann Books & Media
Rs.499
Asman Hazratkandi remains in the village where he was born, while the village itself is shoved from India to Pakistan, and then to Bangladesh. In death, he lies in the no man’s land at the Indo-Bangladesh international border, leaving behind an unfinished search that goes back to Assam’s Malegarh, where lies the graves of 26 Indian soldiers who lost their lives fighting against the British in 1857.
___
In the Lives of Puppets
T.J. Klune
Tor
Rs.750
Inspired by The Adventures of Pinocchio, the novel combines sci-fi with adventure to tell the story of a family of three robots and a human living in happiness in a secluded grove till a secret tumbles out. When the fatherly inventor android Gio is captured and taken to the City of Electric Dreams, the rest must journey together to stop him from getting decommissioned.
___
The Perfumist of Paris
Alka Joshi
HarperCollins India
Rs.499
Radha can find the perfect fragrance for any customer who walks through the door. She works for a master perfumer in Paris in 1974 but her husband is not too happy about her job. When she travels to India to find the most seductive perfume, her past life threatens to destroy her already fragile marriage.
___
The Peacemakers
Edited by Ghazala Wahab
Aleph
Rs. 799
This book profiles a few extraordinary individuals—activists journalists politicians ordinary citizens—who acted when it counted and showed us that it is possible to rise above the hatred and violence that have characterised India as an independent nation.
___
Reimagining Indian Secularism
Rajeev Bhargava
Seagull Books
Rs.299
In India, secularism does not demand that the state is against or indifferent to religion, but rather that it combat institutionalised religious domination. Rajeev Bhargava explains how this “principled distance” from religion has been a victim of misunderstanding and deliberate distortion as also how we might one day be able to “rehabilitate” secularism.
___
The Stolen Necklace
Shevlin Sebastian & V.K. Thajudheen
HarperCollins India
Rs.399
In this exciting story based on true events, V.K. Thajudheen returns from Doha to his hometown, Kannur, for his daughter’s wedding only to be put behind bars for stealing a gold necklace. Thajudheen has a strong alibi but the police is keen to set him up. So starts a game where a common man fights the system and wins the day.
__
Wish List
I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home
Lorrie Moore
Faber & Faber
___
Crow Mary
Kathleen Grissom
Simon & Schuster
___
The Ghost Theatre
Mat Osman
Bloomsbury Publishing
___
Shy
Max Porter
Graywolf Press
___
1964: Eyes of the Storm
Photographs and reflections by Paul McCartney
Allen Lane
___
After Work: A History of the Home and the Fight for Free Time
Helen Hester and Nick Srnicek
Verso
___
Contradiction Days: An Artist on the Verge of Motherhood
JoAnna Novak
Catapult
___
Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World
Christian Cooper
Random House
COMMents
Follow Us
SHARE