Remembering B.N. Goswamy

Published : Dec 01, 2023 19:02 IST - 2 MINS READ

On November 17, 2023, we bid farewell to a giant in Indian art history, Brijinder Nath Goswamy, lovingly known as BNG. Born on August 15, 1933, in Sargodha, British India, Goswamy’s journey unfolded as a beacon of wisdom in understanding Indian art, especially Pahari and miniature paintings. An art critic and historian, he became a towering figure in India’s cultural scene. His insightful scholarship left an indelible mark on the understanding and appreciation of Indian art. He served as the vice-chairman of the Sarabhai Foundation of Ahmedabad, overseeing the prestigious Calico Museum of Textiles.

Goswamy’s academic journey began at Panjab University, Chandigarh, where he earned his Ph.D. in art history. His impact stretched beyond classrooms, shaping the Museum of Fine Arts at Panjab University during his stint as its director. At the core of Goswamy’s expertise were the Pahari paintings, whose intricate miniatures adorned the Himalayan foothills from the 16th to the 19th centuries. Goswamy’s expertise transcended mere factual knowledge; he possessed a rare gift for interpreting and narrating the stories woven into the intricate brushstrokes of miniature paintings. His passion materialised in over two dozen books, unravelling the mysteries of Pahari art. Yet, his knowledge wasn’t confined—from ancient sculptures to colonial-era paintings, Goswamy delved deep. Noteworthy among his works are “Masters of Indian Painting 1100-1900” and “Indian Paintings in the Sarabhai Foundation”.

Beyond his academic pursuits, Goswamy actively engaged with the art world. He served as a lecturer, captivating audiences with his engaging storytelling and insightful interpretations. B. N. Goswamy’s legacy extends far beyond his publications and awards. He was a visionary scholar, a gifted communicator, a true maestro of Indian art history, and a loving friend to many. His passion and dedication have inspired countless individuals to delve deeper into the vibrant world of Indian art, ensuring that his legacy continues to illuminate and enrich generations to come.

It’s in this context, we have put together a bouquet of articles remembering the man and his artistic mission. Enjoy the read and write back to us at frontline@thehindu.co.in.