Exploring human struggles and social stigmas

Published : Aug 25, 2023 14:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Short stories have always been an integral part of Frontline’s repertoire. Works by prominent figures like politician Thamizhachi Thangapandian, distinguished Konkani author Pundalik Naik, renowned Kannada writer and freedom fighter Kodagina Gowramma—who played a pivotal role in the feminist literary movement—Booker Prize recipient Shehan Karunatilaka, feminist writer and social activist P. Sivakami, and others, have all graced the pages of Frontline.

Here, we present eight selected short stories from the Frontline archives for you.

The themes and characters within these stories are distinct and captivating in their own right. The stories presented in this collection share a common thread, depicting the struggles of ordinary people: an elderly woman in failing health solemnly observing societal changes, a financially challenged student aspiring to study abroad, the persecution faced by the Dalit community, a marginalised couple’s fight for respect, the power of human empathy and compassion, a woman silently enduring sexual harassment with only a palm tree as a witness, the sharp contrasts between personalised rural weddings and mechanical urban ceremonies, and more.

Themes encompassing the consequences of human folly and the perils imposed by society, ensnaring individuals in their midst, stand out as compelling motifs that render each of these stories a valuable investment of a reader’s time.

As always,

Happy reading.