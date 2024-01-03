Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
2023 - The year of challenges (cover).jpg
Current IssuePast Issues

Frontline On Air | When Tagore’s poem got the Indira touch

LISTEN: Indira Gandhi’s diligent edits on an English translation of Rabindranath Tagore’s iconic poem-song “Ekla Chalo Re” reveal her latent literary sensibilities.

Indira Gandhi’s diligent edits on an English translation of the iconic poem “Ekla Chalo Re” reveal her latent literary sensibilities.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 13:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Audio StorySanjiva Prasad

In the last month of her life, Indira Gandhi, my father, and the noted sculptor Sankho Chaudhuri had several interactions. One of the last executive actions of Indira Gandhi, on October 30, 1984, was to approve the appointment of Sankho Chaudhuri as the Chairman of the Lalit Kala Akademi. While a veteran politician Ram Niwas Mirdha had won the most votes in an election for the post, he had the good sense and cultural sensibilities to suggest that one respected artist should succeed another as Chairman of the arts academy.

But a more interesting interaction that took place over the month centred on a translation of Tagore’s memorable song, Jodi tor dak shune keu na ashe, that contains the memorable phrase “Ekla Chalo”, which inspired Indira Gandhi. However, the translations of this poem did not seem to satisfy her exacting standards. My father had on several occasions said that Indira Gandhi worked tirelessly on her speeches, and would have made an excellent subeditor. He also maintained that her intellect and education were of the highest calibre, with leading writers and philosophers like Iris Murdoch and André Malraux seeking out her company. How particular she could be about words and their meaning can be seen here.

Read the full story here.

Related stories

Editor’s Note

A nation at crossroads: Reflections on what India faced in 2023

Vaishna Roy
India_Citizenship_Law_Protest_69903.jpg-0daff.jpg
Constitution

Emerging challenge to the Constitution

Suryapratim Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment