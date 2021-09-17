Dispatches

Heritage

A glimpse into the past

SUDHA MAHALINGAM Photographs by SUDHA MAHALINGAM

 

The Virupaksha temple in Hampi, Ballari district, Karnataka. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The gopuram of the Virupaksha temple as seen from a hillock strewn with the ruins of temples. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The Hampi ruins are spread over a vast rocky area. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The Vittala temple complex’s richly sculpted stone chariot (ratha), considered to be the most stunning piece of architecture of the Vijayanagara kingdom.. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The Vittala temple complex. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The Hemakuta hill temples. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Nobleman riding a yali, pillar detail. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Carvings on the granite lintel of the Durbar, or Audience, Hall of the Hazara Rama temple. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Panels in the Hazara Rama temple depicting scenes from Hindu mythology. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Panels in the Hazara Rama temple depicting marching bands, dancing damsels, ambling elephants and trotting horses. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Ruins of a sprawling market square that abuts the Virupaksha temple. The Tungabhadra can be seen in the distance meandering on its rocky riverbed. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A stepped Pushpakarani, perfectly proportioned and made of granite, which was used for religious and ceremonial purposes. Pushkarnis were fed with the water from the nearby Tungabhadra river through a series of canals and aqueducts. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Granite lintels, mandapas, alters and friezes near the Hazara Rama temple. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Kadalekalu Ganesha, which is en route to the Hemakuta Hill. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A monolithic Lakshminarasimha. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The impressive colonnaded walkway, mostly intact, at the periphery of the market square. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A pavilion on a rocky outcrop. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The facade of the Hazara Rama temple. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Hampi is an open-air museum of antiquity. It also offers something for everyone. Its stunning location and vantage perches offer Instagram-worthy images. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The Lotus Mahal. It is a pleasing monument that sports a syncretic architecture. Despite its aesthetic appeal, the Lotus Mahal does not seem to have had any specific royal purpose. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
  1. Comments will be moderated
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.