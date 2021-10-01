Dispatches

Heritage

Revisiting Nalanda

Shashank Shekhar Sinha Photographs by Shashank Shekhar Sinha

 

Site 3 or Temple 3, popularly known as the Great Stupa or Sariputra’s Stupa, is the most iconic of all the monuments at the Nalanda site in Bihar. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
The plinth of Temple 2, which was once a huge, imposing structure. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
Carved stone panels of deities and figures, belonging to the late 7th century, that once adorned the plinth of Temple 2. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
One of the minor shrines in the Temple 3 complex. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
Monastery 1, the largest of the monastic dwellings at the site, went through at least nine phases of construction. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
The remains of Monasteries 1A and 1B in the background, which are connected to the Temple 3 complex (in the foreground). Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
Monastery 6. These ruins give one a rough idea of the arrangement of monk cells around a central courtyard. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
Monastery 8. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
Monastery 9. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
Monastery 10. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
Monastery 11. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
The gallery leading to the excavated-enclosed site. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
Miniature shrines and votive stupas in the Temple 12 complex. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
The remains of the stucco images that once adorned the base of the structures in the Temple 3 complex. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
The Nalanda Museum, which was established in 1917. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
A pushkarni, one of the waterbodies lying outside the excavated-enclosed site. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
The famous black Buddha, now enshrined at a temple in Bargaon, is popularly known as the Teliya Baba. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
Temple 12. It comes across as the largest and most complex of the temples in the enclosed area. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
The Xuanxang Memorial Hall, which also houses a museum. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
The new art and craft centre village that lies close to the Xuanzang Memorial Hall. Photo: Shashank Shekhar Sinha
  1. Comments will be moderated
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.