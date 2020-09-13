Dispatches

A marvel in marble

Sudha Mahalingam Photographs by Sudha Mahalingam

 

The Ranakpur temple. Its impressive front view of has a series of narrow domes flanking the main dome. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The interior of the Ranakpur temple is a veritable labyrinth of pillars. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The Meghanada Mandapa, which houses four identical idols of Adinatha facing the four directions. This is referred to as the Chaturmukha style of temple architecture. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The temple’s hall of pillars is positioned in such a way that the slanting rays of the sun reach most of the pillars at some time or the other during the day. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Kinnaras and apsaras look down on you from the pillars. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Each pillar is a visual treat: Nymphs playing various musical instruments.
Saints and gods. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Motifs on pillars include Rishab, chakras, birds, and so on. Each pillar is a visual treat. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The stylised elephant statue in the main dancing hall is the star attraction for visitors. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
An intricately carved altar. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The sanctum where the daily puja is conducted. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
The sanctum sanctorum, with one of the four Adinathas of the Chaturmukha scheme.. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A dome with 12 Vidyadevis. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Twelve spokes on the roof of one of the domical shrines, sporting devis, dancers and minstrels. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
Dancers ornament this dome. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A dome of a subsidiary shrine. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
(Below) A panel with tiny shrines. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
A panel with tiny shrines. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
An alcove shrine. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
playful elephants on a frieze. Photo: Sudha Mahalingam
