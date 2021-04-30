Dispatches

ARCHITECTURE

Belur and Halebidu: Eloquence in stone

SUDHA MAHALINGAM Photographs by SUDHA MAHALINGAM

 

The Hoysaleswara temple, Halebidu.
The Chennakeshava temple, Belur Photo: credit
Kartikeya seated atop his ‘vahana’, the peacock, holding different objects in his six hands. The next sculpture shows Ganesha on his mouse ‘vahana’, on the outer wall of the Halebidu temple.
Narasimha tearing out the entrails of the demon king Hiranyakasipu, Halebidu.
Elephant, lion and horse friezes, Halebidu.
Vishnu in Varaha avatar saves goddess earth, and holds her high up as he tramples Hiranyaksha, Halebidu.
Siva with his consort Parvati, on the outer wall of the Hoysaleswara temple.
Depiction of Gajasurasamhara, the slaying of the demon Gajasura by Siva, at the Chennakeshava temple.
Arjuna poised to pierce the eye of a fish in this depiction on the outer wall of the Hoysaleswara temple.
The pillars inside the Hoysaleswara temple are so perfectly shaped that architecture experts believe these were turned in a lathe.
Garuda carrying Vishu and Lakshmi, Hoysaleswara temple. Photo: CREDIT
Fauna of the Hoysala period depicted in a frieze on the outer wall of the Hoysaleswara temple.
Darpanasundari. A bejewelled Madanika looking into the mirror, Chennakeshava temple.
Scroll work on the east wall of Chennakeshava temple showing musicians, dancers and others.
Depiction of a battle scene, Belur
Madanika on a pillar, Belur.
Intricate work on a ceiling panel, Halebidu.
A relief above the doorway of the Chennakeshava temple depicting Narasimha slaying Hiranyakashipu seated on Garuda and flanked by two profusely carved ‘makaras’ .
Garuda fighting two nagas (serpents), Halebidu.
Monolithic Nandi, Halebidu.
