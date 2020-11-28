Dispatches

Forts of Karnataka

Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed Photographs by Vishwanath Suvarna

 

Vaganageri Fort, in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district,built by a local chieftain after the Bijapur Sultanate’s defeat by the Mughals. Photo: Vishwanath Suvarna
Raichur Fort, built during Kakatiya rule (1294 CE) and contested by both the Bahmani Sultanate and the Vijayanagara Empire since it was located between the two kingdoms. Photo: Vishwanath Suvarna
Bellary (Ballari) Fort, originally built by a feudatory of the Vijayanagara Empire and further fortified by Hyder Ali. Photo: Vishwanath Surana
Gadekallu Fort, built by Tipu Sultan in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. Photo: VISHWANATH SUVARNA
Chandragutti Fort, in Soraba taluk of Shivamogga district, was incrementally built by rulers belonging to the Kadamba, Vijayanagara and the Keladi dynasties. Photo: VISHWANATH SUVARNA
Malkheda Fort, in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district. This region was ruled by the Rashtrakuta dynasty (circa 755 to 975 CE) and later, the Bahmani Sultanate and the Deccan Sultanates. The fort is said to have been built by officers of the Mughal empire when they acquired the territory. Photo: VISHWANATH SUVARNA
Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) Fort, built by the rulers of the Bahmani Sultanate who moved their capital from Daulatabad to Gulbarga in 1350. Photo: VISHWANATH SUVARNA
The star-shaped Manjarabad Fort in Hassan was built by Tipu Sultan in 1792. Photo: VISHWANATH SUVARNA
Bidar Fort, built incrementally by rulers of the Bahmani Sultanate after Ahmed Shah Bahmani shifted the capital from Gulbarga (now Kalaburagi) to Bidar in 1432. Photo: VISHWANATH SUVARNA
Gummanayakana Fort, in Bagepalli taluk of Chikkaballapur district, said to be built by a local chieftain and later refurbished by the Marathas and Hyder Ali. Photo: VISHWANATH SUVARNA
Gajendragad Fort in Ron taluk of Gadag district, built by Chhatrapati Shivaji. Photo: VISHWANATH SUVARNA
“Golden Views of Karnataka Forts” by Vishwanath Suvarna (Suvarna Publications, 2020)
Mirjan Fort in Kumta taluk, Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Photo: VISHWANATH SUVARNA
Tipu Sultan’s summer palace, located within the Srirangapatna Fort in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district. Photo: Vishwanath Suvarna
