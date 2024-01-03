Frontline On Air | The KJo phenomenon

Newsletters  |  Buy Print
LISTEN: In a career spanning seven feature films, Karan Johar has cultivated a distinct legacy for himself, difficult to define and impossible to ignore.

A quarter-century in film paints Karan Johar a paradox: KJo the director finds courage in the shadow of KJo the producer.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 13:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Audio StoryIshita Sengupta

In a career spanning seven feature films, Karan Johar has cultivated a distinct legacy for himself, difficult to define and impossible to ignore. He is a filmmaker, producer, entrepreneur, reality show judge, and talk-show host. He is the most visible director of our times, the poster child for controversy; his propensity to launch nepo kids has only galvanised this reputation.

As the host of Koffee With Karan, his contentious celebrity talk show, he brought the S-word into our drawing rooms as he needled his guests about their private lives. Yet, this abrasiveness is offset by the coy disposition of his films.

Read the full story here.

