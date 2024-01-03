Frontline On Air | The KJo phenomenon

Published : Jan 03, 2024 13:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

In a career spanning seven feature films, Karan Johar has cultivated a distinct legacy for himself, difficult to define and impossible to ignore. He is a filmmaker, producer, entrepreneur, reality show judge, and talk-show host. He is the most visible director of our times, the poster child for controversy; his propensity to launch nepo kids has only galvanised this reputation.

As the host of Koffee With Karan, his contentious celebrity talk show, he brought the S-word into our drawing rooms as he needled his guests about their private lives. Yet, this abrasiveness is offset by the coy disposition of his films.

