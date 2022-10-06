  • On September 25 , the neo-fascist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party with its two far-right coalition partners won the election in Italy.
  • The FdI is a direct descendant of the Italian Social Movement (MSI) formed after the Second World War.
  • It has been a dramatic turn of fortune for Meloni, who will be the first female Prime Minister of Italy.
  • When Meloni was still on the fringes of Italian politics, she made several racist comments and disparaged immigrants.
  • The election results in Italy are the latest shot in the arm for the resurgent nationalist right-wing parties in Europe, which are gearing up to take power in other key European nations.