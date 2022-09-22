  • The question in the 1980s was whether West Germany would agree to unification outside the NATO, keeping East Germany out of the military alliance.
  • Eventually Mikhail Gorbachev agreed to have a unified Germany join NATO but on the explicit understanding that NATO would not expand further east.
  • The government of President George H.W. Bush gave nine assurances to the Soviets promising that Soviet security would never be compromised.
  • But the West did not honour its promises.
  • Gorbachev had wanted the Cold War to end.