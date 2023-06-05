Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 10 Stories

Indian Railways: Past, present, and future

The Indian Railways is a vital part of the Indian economy, and it employs over 1.3 million people. But it’s infested by a series of maladies.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 19:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
An Indian Railways diesel locomotive carrying a passenger train on Sherawati bridge near Honnawar in Karnataka. 

An Indian Railways diesel locomotive carrying a passenger train on Sherawati bridge near Honnawar in Karnataka.  | Photo Credit: AFP PHOTO/ PRAKASH SINGH

The Indian Railways, one of the world’s largest employers and a crucial component of the Indian economy, is once again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. A train accident in Odisha on the evening of June 2 seems to have exposed the chinks in the Railways’ safety armour.

One of the reasons cited by many experts as a possible cause behind the mishap was the poor investment India makes toward the safety and security of its trains. Several others point out that the fact that India’s haste to privatise the operations of the Railways has created an environment of insecurity in the whole system.

The government’s approval of privatising goods trains and the disinvestment in certain public sector units under the Railway Ministry has sparked a contentious debate in the recent past. While proponents argue that privatization will improve efficiency and profitability, critics fear job losses and a decline in service quality.

Against this backdrop, here is a series of articles Frontline has carried over the past few years on myriad issues dogging the Great Indian Railway, focusing on its past, present, and future.

Restoration work on at the site of the triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district, Odisha.

Odisha train tragedy raises questions about rail safety and signals system

R.K. Radhakrishnan
A scene at the New Delhi railway station.The entire process of the movement of goods has to be made less of a horror story than it is now.-V.V. KRISHNAN

The great Indian railway empire

BHASKAR GHOSE
The Tamil Nadu Express at Nellore railway station in Andhra Pradesh following the fire in a coach on July 30.-REUTERS

Ailing behemoth

(FILES) In this photograph taken on May 26, 2014, rescue workers and mangled train compartments are pictured after the Gorakhdham Express rammed into a goods train at Chureb station in Khalilabad, some 700 kilometres (430 miles) east of New Delhi. India's incoming railways minister promised to improve safety on the ramshackle network May 27, 2014 as the death toll from a train crash in the north rose to 26 after more bodies were pulled from mangled carriages. AFP PHOTO/FILES

Poor track record

Divya Trivedi
The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, India’s first “private” train, run by the IRCTC, when it was flagged off at Lucknow’s Charbagh station on October 4, 2019.

Railways: Rush to disaster

V. Sridhar
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: 17/05/2017: A sanitary worker working round the clock to keep the railway station clean in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Visakhapatnam was adjudged as the cleanest railway station among the 75 A1 category stations in the country. Photo: K.R. Deepak

Fast-tracking privatisation

DIVYA TRIVEDI
CHENNAI, 20/09/2017: For Frontline: Balakesari, Retd Railway staff. Photo: R. Ragu

'Viable bullet train is an oxymoron'

V. SRIDHAR
Repairing a Railway track near Karur in Tamil Nadu. The Indian Railways has the second largest rail network in the world.-

Steeling rails

R. RAMACHANDRAN
MANDYA, KARNATAKA, 13/07/2014: D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Railway Minister, at the Mandya Railway station on July 13, 2014. Photo: B. Mahadeva

On a different track

V. Sridhar

Romancing the railways

