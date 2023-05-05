Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 8 Stories

Violence in Manipur: An insight into the State’s complex sociopolitical history

Published : May 05, 2023 18:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
Vehicles are seen burning after being set alight by protesters in Imphal on December 18, 2016. The violence began when protesters angry with an ongoing economic blockade imposed by several Naga tribal groups in the state took to demonstrating over the issue and attacking vehicles coming from the Naga-dominated hill districts.

Vehicles are seen burning after being set alight by protesters in Imphal on December 18, 2016. The violence began when protesters angry with an ongoing economic blockade imposed by several Naga tribal groups in the state took to demonstrating over the issue and attacking vehicles coming from the Naga-dominated hill districts. | Photo Credit: -

Communal violence has erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur, displacing over 9,000 people from their villages. The violence broke out during a “Tribal Solidarity March” on May 3, which was organized by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur to protest the inclusion of the Meitei community in the list of the state’s Scheduled Tribes. This demand had received a boost from an order of the Manipur High Court last month.

The situation deteriorated rapidly when the Anglo-Kuki War Memorial Gate in Leisang was destroyed by Meitei mobs, followed by the razing of Vaiphei houses in Kangvai village in retaliation. The violence then spread to other areas of Manipur, prompting the Governor to issue a ‘shoot at sight’ order on Thursday, allowing all magistrates to issue the same when persuasion, warning, and reasonable force “have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled”.

To control the situation, the Army and Assam Rifles conducted flag marches in the affected areas of Khuga, Tampa, Khomaujanbba, Mantripukhri, Lamphel, Koeirangi, and Sugnu. However, the large-scale communal riots have exposed the collapse of law and order in the state, and the displacement of thousands of people is a matter of grave concern.

To understand the underlying issues in Manipur that lead to such violent outbreaks, it is necessary to delve into the state’s complex sociopolitical history. As the situation remains tense, it is crucial to address the root causes and work towards a lasting solution to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. Here’s a bunch of stories from Frontline that provide an in-depth analysis of the situation, offering a holistic view of the causes behind the unfolding violence in Manipur.

Despair and democracy

PRAVEEN SWAMI
Chennai: 04/01/2011: The Hindu: Literary Review: Title: The Oxford Anthology of Writings from North_East India, Fiction.

Voices from the hills

Irom Chanu Sharmila (centre), who has been on a 'fast unto death' since November 2000 seeking the withdrawal of the AFSPA, in a March 2009 photograph. She is in judicial custody and is lodged at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Imphal, where she is force-fed. Her fast is still on.-PTI

Licence to kill

A.G. Noorani
The police firing teargas shells to disperse demonstrators demanding the repeal of the AFSPA in Imphal on July 29.-

Manipur on fire

SUSHANTA TALUKDAR in Guwahati
An injured woman is carried away after the police used teargas shells to disperse protesters, in Imphal on July 23.-

Manipur's protest

SUSHANTA TALUKDAR
At a rally demanding removal of the AFSPA from Manipur, in Imphal on August 7, 2004.

Disturbing Act: The AFSPA's history in the north-eastern region

K.S. Subramanian
Indian pedestrians walk past a burning police station following violence in the Churachandpur district of the state of Manipur on September 1, 2015. Hundreds of protesters clashed with police in India's restive northeast over a controversial tribal rights laws, leaving at least seven people dead, a senior official said September 1. Violence erupted in Manipur state's Churachandpur district late Monday hours after the local parliament passed three controversial bills relating to the residence rights of indigenous groups. AFP PHOTO / STR

Manipur in ferment

IBOYAIMA LAITHANGBAM
Attn:Frontline Desk:Elderly womenfolks protesting naked in front of the Assam Rifles at Kangla voicing the custodials killings of Th.Manorama Devi and offering themselves to be raped on Thrusday in Imphal. As a consequences, Manipur government has clamped indefinite curfew in Imphal from 11 am on Wednesday 15th July 2004.Photo:Ritu Raj Konwar

Manipur up in arms

Sushanta Talukdar in Guwahati
