Shattered glory: The downfall of Allahabad University

The once-prestigious Allahabad University finds itself ensnared in a web of political violence, crime, caste conflicts, and various other issues that have engendered a toxic atmosphere on its campus. | Video Credit: Reporting by Ashutosh Sharma; Voiceover, edited & produced by Frontline News Desk

Published : May 18, 2023 19:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Ashutosh Sharma

Once renowned as the Oxford of the East, Allahabad University now stands as a mere remnant of its illustrious past. The institution has witnessed a steady decline over the years, attributed, in part, to the tumultuous environment in which it operates today. The once-prestigious university finds itself ensnared in a web of political violence, crime, caste conflicts, and various other issues that have engendered a toxic atmosphere on its campus.

At Allahabad University.

At Allahabad University. | Photo Credit: Ashutosh Sharma

Consequently, the pursuit of education and knowledge has been relegated to a secondary role, yielding ground to noxious debates and toxicity. In this video story, Ashutosh Sharma tries to comprehend the factors that led to this unfortunate state of affairs, engaging with both former and current students of Allahabad University, as well as the current dean and faculty.

