  • The University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education are set to be replaced by the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI).
  • The Ministry of Education is expected to introduce a Higher Education Commission of India (Repeal of University Grants Commission Act, 1956) Bill in the winter session of Parliament.
  • In the meantime, the government appears to be using the existing regulatory framework to centralise power and restrict the autonomy of higher education institutions.
  • The University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022, has replaced the 2016 MPhil/PhD Regulations. 
  • The UGC has also invited feedback on a new set of draft regulations for ‘Deemed to be Universities’. They are aimed at bringing these institutions in line with NEP 2020. 
  • The academic community has always feared that NEP 2020’s idea of “light but tight” regulation is a euphemism for greater centralisation of powers.