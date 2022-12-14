  • Shrujan was started by Chanda Shroff in 1969 after a four-year drought in Kutch.
  • Chanda Shroff She went about procuring pieces of old embroidered fabric of high quality and came up with the idea of a mobile museum of sorts.
  • She wanted to display these pieces of fabric and choose 20 to 30 women from each community to recreate the old embroidery designs and quality.
  • It saw the recreation of traditional designs and the creation of many new designs. The women’s incomes went up tenfold and the quality went up 20 times.