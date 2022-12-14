  • Conflictorium is located in Gool Lodge, the erstwhile home of a wealthy Parsi family, in Ahmedabad.
  • The Conflictorium flows through two floors with every room used for exhibits. There are two layers to the space—the story of the room and of the exhibit.
  • A “Conflict Timeline” starts off the self-guided tour. Write-ups on Gujarat’s violent and oppressive past since 1960 are placed on old desks, shelves, and cabinets.
  • The “Memory Lab” has rows of jars filled with bits of paper. It provides visitors an outlet to express their innermost thoughts.
  • The Conflictorium gives a platform to speak of the atrocities and marginalisation that tribes such as the Maldaris, Sandhi Dafer, Nat, Bajariya, and Pardis continue to face. 