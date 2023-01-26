  • India is the world’s largest producer of millets (41 per cent), growing around 12 million tonnes annually.
  • In 2018, the Indian government labelled millets, considered a powerhouse of nutrition, as “nutri cereals”.
  • Experts say that if the drive to push millets is inclusive and cohesive, it could be a turning point for national nutrition and for farming.
  • Grassroots workers say the millet story has to be ecologically sustainable and that the Green Revolution model should not be imposed on these crops.