How India should deal with the presence and legacy of caste has been at the forefront of the political debate for several months now. The Opposition has committed itself to the constitutional scheme of reservations and a caste census is a key part of its campaign. No census since Independence has collected data on the social, economic, and educational position of individual castes.

For too long, our collective attitude has been to claim to eradicate caste by closing our ears and eyes. But caste will not go away unless we know what we are facing. One advantage of a caste census is to understand better the differences—if any—among different castes under the same legal category. This is where the issue of subclassification of Scheduled Castes (SCs), which the Supreme Court allowed in its Davinder Singh judgment, comes into play.

Subclassification

The issue of subclassification has ignited debate and divided opinion. Many have hailed the judgment as a step forward in India’s reservation system and fight against caste. Reservation policies can now be fine-tuned to prioritise Dalit castes, such as those associated with manual scavenging, who have faced the greatest exclusion and obstacles to opportunity. This is the rationale behind the policies championed by Nitish Kumar targeting Mahadalits in Bihar. Davinder Singh also overruled an earlier judgment that deemed unconstitutional a subclassification adopted by the Chandrababu Naidu government in the then-undivided Andhra Pradesh.

At the same time, the judgment has been criticised by some Dalit activists and intellectuals. One set of critics has focussed on the issue of mandatory creamy layer exclusion, a matter which was not in dispute in the case. Others have focused on Justice Pankaj Mithal’s remarks that are critical of reservation as a whole. While these criticisms of the judgment are important and correct, the objections raised against subclassification are worth examining in the light of the judgment.

The consequence of the judgment is that States can subclassify SCs but they are not under any obligation to do so. This means that they can also refuse to do so. This is important insofar as many of the legitimate concerns raised against sub-classification can be accommodated in State policy.

The threat of unfilled seats

Already in the present system, many seats and appointments remain vacant because no suitable candidate from the reserved category has been found. This might be because qualifications were set artificially high to exclude Dalits or because discrimination has made it too difficult for Dalit candidates to acquire the required qualifications. Either way, this phenomenon explains why, despite quotas, SCs and Scheduled Tribes are seldom represented in high-level posts in universities and in administration.

If the SC quota for such posts was subdivided, then this risks increasing such unfilled seats. If it was already difficult to find any SC candidate, then it would be even harder to find candidates among those SCs who face the greatest burden of exclusion, discrimination, and hardship. The result would be a decrease in the representation of SCs at large. This result is at odds with the vision of seeing sub-classification as a tool to fine-tune social justice policies.

When the risk of vacant seats looms large, states have two options. First, they could simply refuse to subclassify SCs for these positions.

Second, they could implement rules that unfilled seats among the most disadvantaged SCs can be filled by any SC candidate. Ordinarily, unfilled seats cannot be transferred to another category. There is a good reason for this. We want to prevent a prejudiced selector who deems a Dalit candidate unqualified in order to transfer the seat to the general category. But this concern is less pressing in the case of sub-classification. Such attitudes of untouchability and casteism apply to Dalits as a whole rather than against specific Dalit castes. Allowing seats to be transferred among SCs does not raise the spectre of “stealing” quota seats.

But this concern does not speak to those areas of higher education and public employment in which seats are unlikely to remain vacant. States should not fall into the trap of applying the same standard to every selection.

Political concerns

Other legitimate concerns about subclassification can be accommodated, too. One worry is that giving states the power to subclassify turns reservations from a tool of social justice into a political game. Governments would use the power to subclassify for electoral dividends rather than to challenge caste. This would allow governments to divide and rule Dalits and raise caste consciousness for each caste and subcaste rather than agitating against the caste system.

There are two mechanisms which work against this. First, States should recognise that the one-size-fits-all method is a flawed approach to reservation. If so, then subclassification occurs for some selection processes but not others. The resulting system need not mirror a casteist society.

The second reason is that the judgment in Davinder Singh holds that any subclassification has to be based on objective data. Governments do not have the unlimited authority to subclassify SCs according to electoral ambitions. Any subclassification can be challenged in court and must abide by constitutional standards. The requirement to base any subclassification on objective data also mitigates the objection that there are, in fact, no substantial gaps between different Dalit castes. If data support this claim, then no sub-classification will be permissible in practice.

The best way to gather the appropriate data would be, of course, a caste census. Census data would be the most reliable source to determine whether there are indeed wide gaps among different castes listed as Scheduled Castes requiring political action. Insofar as a caste census helps to bring alive the issue of our unfinished agenda of annihilating caste, there is a silver lining in the judgment even for those sceptical of sub-classification.

Bastian Steuwer is an assistant professor of politics at Ashoka University. The views are personal.