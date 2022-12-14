  • This case concerns the constitutional amendments by which a new reservation of up to 10 per cent has been introduced for the benefit of economically weaker sections (EWS) of society in educational institutions and governmental employment.
  • we are tasked with the job of deciding which section of our populace is to be denied the fruits of education and employment.
  • We have fashioned a doctrine of substantive equality that permits discrimination in favour of those disadvantaged on social and educational parameters, to give them a better start, enable them to catch up, so that the race may be run on more equal terms.
  • Social and educational deprivation and backwardness are a stigma and burden and can be relieved by education and gainful employment and that will lead to rise in status and real confidence to take one’s place in society. But poverty by itself is a curse...
  • The law prohibits electioneering on the basis of religion, but nothing prevents, and everything promotes, politicians playing the caste card. And if there is one thing a caste wants, it is to fall into the reserved category.
  • Affirmative action is the key to redress discrimination, whether social or educational due to historical wrongs or economical due to present scourge of poverty.