Why is drug abuse in Kashmir skyrocketing among the youth?

Over the last few years drug abuse has risen exponentially in Kashmir among young people who see it as an escape from the uncertainty and trauma of living in a conflict region. A firmly entrenched drugs route now operates from Pakistan to Kashmir.

It was the summer of 2016. Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani had been dead for some time, but protests in Kashmir swelled with each passing day. The scarred faces of Kashmiri men, women and children littered news spaces worldwide, furnishing grim proof of the repression with which the mourners of this young insurgent were met. “The pellets rushed in all direction, like the torrent of a lava,” recalled Jehangir (name changed to protect identity). “It didn’t hit only the protesters. It hit everyone.”

Everything about being stuck in Kashmir at that time seemed to invite substance abuse: An unrelenting cycle of injuries and death. Helplessness. Fear of the pellet gun, ironically called “non-lethal” despite the blindness it caused in people hit in the eye. And the need to transmute personal and collective pain into ecstasy. Jehangir, then an eighth grader at a higher secondary school in Palhallan in north Kashmir, hated the direction his life had taken and wished he could change it. When a couple of friends told him about cannabis and its power to blur the distinction between actual and imagined things, allowing one to float into a world of colossal grandeur, he initially rebuffed them. But as hartals continued and forlorn afternoons became impossible to pass in confinement, his mind wavered.

As Kashmiri society see-saws between denial and acceptance, the drug menace, say experts, is assuming frightening proportions in the restive Himalayan region. Consignments make their way from across the border swiftly and often go undetected. There is overwhelming suspicion of complicity of the police and even of the Army, but this is next to impossible to prove. A recent report by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre of AIIMS revealed that over six lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir are into drug abuse. The patient-intake records at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Srinagar, a premium rehab facility for drug abusers, attests to the problem’s spiralling nature. While 489 drug abusers reported at the facility in 2016, the number grew exponentially to 7,420 in 2019. In 2020, it dropped to 3,536, but that is attributed to the COVID-19 lockdown. Ninety per cent of the drug users are in the 17-33 age group.

Police destroying illegally cultivated poppy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in May 2016. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Jehangir, who underwent treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Srinagar between 2019 and 2020, described his experience as a cycle of acute guilt followed by recurring trauma for which cannabis seemed to be the only remedy. “We plucked flowers from ‘charas’ plants, rubbed them between our palms, mixed them with cigarettes and smoked.” With some hesitation, he admitted, “My friends were right. It instantly de-stressed me.” The addiction took hold and when, a couple of months later, the charas cultivation season was over, he and his friends frantically searched for peddlers and eventually found them in adjoining Zaspora and Nehalpora villages.

“The cigarettes came in a packet of 30, it cost us Rs.2,000,” Jehangir said. Initially, he would get that amount from his parents on the pretext of buying books or reference material. Later, he badgered his siblings and cousins and sometimes borrowed from friends. When he exhausted all his sources, he stole from his mother’s savings.

There seems to be a firmly entrenched corridor for illegally routing drugs from Pakistan to Kashmir and from there to the rest of India, prompting political observers to coin the term “narco-terrorism”. An interaction with a handful of officials in the security apparatus and researchers tracking the drug menace in Kashmir gives one the sense that Keran village in Kupwara in the northern tip of the Himalayan valley serves as the conduit for drug racketeers. From Keran, the consignments reach Rajouri border and then Jammu, and from there they travel to the Indian mainland. There are frequent seizures of consignments coming from Pakistan. According to Jammu and Kashmir police data, 36.08 kilograms of pure heroin and 49.7 kilograms of brown sugar were recovered from different parts of Kashmir in 2020. But experts fear this is the tip of the iceberg.

“One gram of heroin costs Rs.1,200-1,500 in Kupwara, but in Srinagar it is Rs. 2,500-3,000.”

A senior official in the Srinagar district administration, who spoke to this reporter on the condition of anonymity, said that militancy in Kashmir is “90 per cent financed by the narcotic trade”. The money involved is huge. Consider this: One gram of heroin is available for Rs.1,200-1,500 in Kupwara, but in Srinagar peddlers charge Rs. 2,500-3,000 for it. A de-addiction specialist based in Srinagar who has interacted with hundreds of peddlers and abusers over the course of two decades told Frontline that there are “invisible forces rationalising poppy cultivation”. “There is a mindset that if not with guns, let us destroy India with drugs,” he said. In September 2021, an NIA charge sheet filed in a narco-terrorism case revealed that operatives of terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were behind the Jammu and Kashmir drug trade.

The prospect of quick economic gains is a major trigger. This reporter learnt about a scuffle between an orchard owner and his sons living in Qazigund over poppy cultivation. While the father was content with the earnings coming from the family’s orchard, his sons were adamant to replace them with poppy plantations. “We will make 1,000 times more money,” one of the sons remarked. Heroin coming from Pakistan remains the primary source for peddlers who have mushroomed by the day.

As Jehangir’s network of friends widened, he was inveigled to try heroin. Dr Muzaffar, who heads the Police Control Room’s drug rehab centre in Srinagar, says that earlier the graduation from cannabis to heroin happened over a period of time. Now, most patient say they started with heroin.

Soldiers patrolling the Sadhna Pass in Kupwara district in August 2020 to keep a check on weapons and drug smuggling in the area. | Photo Credit: PTI

By the time 2017 dawned, reminisced Jehangir, the civilian protests were all but over. But with the Central government embarking on “Operation All Out” or a “kill-all militants” strategy to eradicate terrorism, Kashmir waded into more mayhem: cordon and searches, grisly encounters, mammoth funeral processions. But he and his friends did not care as long as they had heroin. The drug was pulling beguiled teens to Sangam, 30 km south-east of Palhallan.

They would sneak into an isolated house on the periphery of the city. Its windows were thickly curtained, which allowed privacy to the boys and girls who gathered there. Some of them appeared confused and nervous. Others were more confident. The host sprinkled a scarce quantity of a white powder made from morphine in a chocolate wrapper. He then lit a flame beneath it and a puff of smoke leaped into the air from the smouldering substance. Jehangir said initially these sessions were for free, but as he and his friends grew addicted to heroin, they started to be charged—Rs.2,500 for a single attempt. When he was left penniless, he found himself at secluded alleys after dark, passing on envelopes to youths of his age.

Jehangir’s transition into a peddler, says Dr Yasir Rather, a professor of psychiatry at IMHANS Srinagar, was not unusual. “Addiction is rampant. Addicts becoming peddlers to secure a cash flow is also rampant.” According to him, the increasing crime graph in Kashmir may be linked to the spike in heroin abusers, with the latter turning to burglary and even murder in their desperation to procure money to buy drugs. A female administrator working at IMHANS said some of their inmates confessed they had pressured or beaten their wives to sell jewellery to arrange money for drugs.

Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Srinagar. | Photo Credit: By Special Arrangement

Dr Yasir says that the tidal wave of uncertainty that defines a conflict region and financial distress are the major causes of the drug menace in Kashmir. “In the pre-conflict era, between 1980 and 1990, the total number of patients availing themselves of psychiatric treatment in Jammu and Kashmir stood at 10,000. Of them only 189 were into substance abuse. Most of them were abusing cannabis. Only a few working in the tourism sector, who had an interface with foreigners, were into heroin. Now this has spread like an epidemic.” As militancy peaked in early 1990s, people shifted from cannabis to medicinal drugs such as benzodiazepine and codeine, before heroin became the main draw in the past decade.

Substance abuse in Kashmir is intricately linked to mental health issues. There is therefore the need for stakeholders to work on relief, rehabilitation and social reintegration for affected people. But Syed Mujtaba, a mental health rights lawyer in Srinagar, says: “People who are into substance abuse face discrimination, beginning from their own families to peer groups.” He shared an anecdote about a teen drug abuser whose father beat up his mother when the addiction came to light, accusing the hapless lady of not raising him well. According to Mujtaba, there is a need to integrate mental health care into the general health care system and sensitise the police on how to deal with abusers.

“Substance abuse in Kashmir is intricately linked to mental health issues.”

There have been harrowing cases of withdrawals and sudden deaths in all parts of Kashmir. HIV is also suspected to be spreading as intravenous drug users often recycle needles. A patient at a rehab facility of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, who underwent treatment in 2019, gave an account of his withdrawal. “It was a cousin’s wedding. We had gone to our ancestral village in Pattan. We were a group of seven or eight boys— cousins and friends. The top floor of the house was reserved for us. At a secluded room, we started midnight merry-making: first the whiskey, then cannabis. And then heroin.” But as excitement peaked, his muscles cramped. His skin crawled. An unbearable insomnia took over. He was soon drenched in sweat and he collapsed. “Till 1 p.m. the next day, I was unconscious, while my friends gave me a bath thrice and concocted one excuse after the other to explain my absence.”

He was lucky that he survived. In Kashmir, there is a spate of unexplained, sudden deaths due to overdose of drugs but, in most cases, the families are loath to believe it. Even hospitals certify these deaths to have been caused by cardiac arrest to save the deceased’s kin from ostracism, said a de-addiction specialist.