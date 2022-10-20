  • The science of genetics and the invention of methods to extract DNA from cells and to read its linear sequence has made it possible for scientists to understand where humans came from.
  • However, there are challenges to getting genetic information from ancient DNA because samples would have degraded and/or become contaminated.
  • Svante Pääbo, an evolutionary anthropologist, and his team worked for two decades and devised and perfected techniques and protocols overcome these challenges.
  • In 2010, they produced the first Neanderthal DNA sequence, albeit with some gaps, from remains of three individuals found in a cave in Croatia.
  • Through DNA analysis of bones found in the Denisova cave in Siberia, the team identified a new species of hominin, which are now called Denisovan. They published their results in 2010.
  • In 2014, they produced a complete DNA sequence of a Neanderthal woman who lived about 50,000 years ago.
  • Pääbo and his team were able to conclude that Neanderthals and humans interbred. They were also able to show that Neanderthals and Denisovans interbred.
  • Pääbo won this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution”. 