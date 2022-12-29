  • While Lingayats are influential in north and central Karnataka, Vokkaligas, a peasant caste, are dominant in 11 districts in south Karnataka.
  • Since 2004, with the exception of the Congress in 2013, no party has won a simple majority in Assembly elections in Karnataka.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 108-foot-tall bronze statue of Kempegowda at Kempegowda International Airport located on the outskirts of Bengaluru on November 11.
  • The reign of 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan has become contentious in Karnataka as members of the BJP have accused him of being a religious bigot.
  • A recent Kannada play, written by a playwright sympathetic to the BJP, portrayed two Vokkaliga soldiers as having killed the Muslim ruler.