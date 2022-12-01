  • Byelections are being held in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri (Lok Sabha seat), and Khatauli and Rampur (Assembly seats) on December 5.
  • Neither the Bahujan Samaj Party nor the Congress has fielded any candidates for the three poll-bound seats, making the election a straight fight again between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.
  • For the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, the SP has fielded party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple Yadav, who is expected to bring sympathy votes to the seat left vacant by the demise of the party patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav.
  • Winning the Khatauli seat will be a challenge for the BJP. The BJP candidate is Vikram Saini’s wife, Rajkumari Saini. Vikram Saini helped the BJP win this seat twice, in 2017 and 2022. This seat has never had a female MLA, pointing to the dismal participation of women in the politics of the region.
  • In Rampur Sadar, the candidate selection by the SP has disappointed many. Someone from the family of senior leader Azam Khan, who is a record 10-time winner from the constituency, was expected to be the candidate, but the final nomination papers were filed by Asim Raza Khan.