  • On September 27,  Union government ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisations.
  • Affiliate organisations that are banned include the Rehab India Foundation, the Rehab Foundation, Kerala, the Campus Front of India, the All India Imams Council, the National Confederation of Human Rights Organisations, the National Women’s Front, the Junior Front, and the Empower India Foundation.
  • Some see the reasons given for the ban as too broad and vague and which could apply to many organisations, especially Hindutva organisations.