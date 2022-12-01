  • The high-stakes elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), scheduled to be held on December 4, are being fought over mountains of garbage that have collected over the last 15 years of BJP rule of the civic body.
  • The 250-ward MCD has an annual budget of Rs.15,276 crore and is said to be the second-largest civic body in the world after Tokyo’s metropolitan city.
  • The BJP has made the elections a prestige issue, deputing several high-profile leaders for the campaign.
  • The AAP, which has fielded women in 55 per cent of the seats, announced 10 schemes, among them beautification of Delhi, removal of three landfills, and others.