KOLKATA MUNICIPAL ELECTION
Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections: One more victory for Trinamool Congress
Print edition : January 14, 2022
The Trinamool Congress sweeps the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections winning 134 of the 144 wards amid allegations of violence and rigging.
