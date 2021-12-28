Dispatches

KOLKATA MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections: One more victory for Trinamool Congress

Print edition : January 14, 2022

A protest by Left Front activists against alleged rigging and violence in the KMC elections in Kolkata on December 20. Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee named Mala Roy (right) as KMC Chairman and Firhad Hakim (left) as the city Mayor, at a programme in Kolkata on December 23. Photo: PTI

The Trinamool Congress sweeps the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections winning 134 of the 144 wards amid allegations of violence and rigging.
